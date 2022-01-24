New round of thunderstorms today due to heat could wreak more havoc

Rio Grande do Sul enters today its 13th day of the heat wave with the prospect of another journey of very high temperature and extreme values, which, as happened yesterday in several regions, should result in many thunderstorms from afternoon to night and with the potential to cause damage and inconvenience in different cities. There is a risk of new strong winds and hail and episodes of intense rain in a short period.

An extremely hot air mass remains acting in the gaucho territory associated with what is called dome or heat bubble, which will only be broken by a cold front between Wednesday and Thursday that will put an end to the heat wave. Until Wednesday, the gauchos will continue to be punished by the heat at extreme levels, which could lead Rio Grande do Sul to complete the impressive mark of 15 days in a row with highs of 40ºC.

Already are twelve consecutive days with maximums above 40ºC in the state and the stations of the National Institute of Meteorology registered 41.5ºC in Quaraí on the 12th; 41.7ºC (record) in Bagé on the 13th; 40.8ºC in Bagé on the 14th; 40.6ºC in Uruguaiana on the 15th; 41.8ºC in Uruguaiana on the 16th; 40.2ºC on the 17th in Teutonia; 41.1ºC in Santa Rosa on January 18; 41.5ºC in São Luiz Gonzaga on the 19th; 42.1ºC in Uruguaiana on the 20th; 41.8ºC on the 21st in Uruguaiana; 41.6ºC on the 22nd in Uruguaiana; and 42.1ºC yesterday in São Luiz Gonzaga.

The list will be expanded this Monday as the temperature will once again exceed 40ºC in Rio Grande do Sul today. Most cities in Rio Grande do Sul will have maximums above 35ºC with records above 40ºC in points in the West, Northwest and central strip of the state. The Greater Porto Alegre will have between 37ºC and 39ºC in most cities, while the Northwest and Fronteira Oeste will once again exceed 40ºC.

The sun appears with clouds in most of the state, but during the day there are periods of greater cloudiness. Warm and humid air brings afternoon to night rain showers. THE rain is again poorly distributed and does not reach all municipalities, but just like yesterday and in recent days, localized points may have intense rain of short duration with possible flooding. In a few places, the rain arrives in the morning, but the greatest instability will occur in the second half of the day, when many heavy clouds with great vertical development quickly form with the heat.

worries to once again very high probability of thunderstorms that will come again with isolated hail and especially localized windstorms, which can bring damage and inconvenience to the population in several cities. With high temperature, it is high risk of localized windstorms capable of producing damage such as roofing, falling poles, collapsing structures and falling trees with effects on energy supply.

How are fairly isolated severe weather events it is not possible to say hours in advance where exactly they will occur, but much of Rio Grande do Sul, including Greater Porto Alegre, will be at risk of localized storms overnight. Not necessarily cities that were hit by storms yesterday will have storms again today, but in some municipalities the storms can be repeated.

Storms caused damage yesterday in Greater Porto Alegre

a storm with Heavy rain and lightning hit Porto Alegre around 5pm on Sunday, but it had no major consequences. The arrival of the storm was very photogenic and generated impressive images of the storm formation advancing on the city with a dark wall and the sky behind in the curtain of rain in leaden and practically greenish colors. See the images of the arrival of the storm made by followers of MetSul Meteorologia on social networks.

The summer storm in Porto Alegre caused only very isolated occurrences and had no major effects on the city’s routine. Wind gusts at Salgado Filho International Airport reached 70 km/h. In neighborhoods in the south, there was little rain.

Where it rained the most was from the Center towards the border with Canoas. In the central area of ​​the capital, rainfall amounted to 21 mm or a fifth of the monthly average in less than an hour. With the rain, the temperature, which in some neighborhoods reached 38ºC, dropped to 24ºC to 25ºC, but the smothering continued.

TIME | Storm cell arriving in Porto Alegre. video of @oeduardolorenz. pic.twitter.com/go8MXdcqz5 — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 23, 2022

TIME | Time lapse of the arrival of the storm in Porto Alegre in an excellent video (accelerated speed) of the @leandrolefa. pic.twitter.com/iJXrkz2b24 — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 23, 2022

One vessel was adrift in Guaíba during the storm that reached Porto Alegre. The family on board was rescued in the early evening by a tour boat, at the place known as Ilha da Casa da Pólvora. Teams from the Military Fire Department arrived to search the region, but around 7 pm a man who was on the boat reported that the group had been rescued.

While the 30 to 45-minute summer passing storm did not wreak havoc on the capital, neighboring Canoas suffered inconvenience and damage by the storm. In less than an hour it rained 38 millimeters, approximately 40% of the average for the month of January. The heavy rain brought roofing, falling trees and flooding, in addition to lack of light.

TIME | A late afternoon storm caused trees to fall and damage points in Guaíba and Canoas. In Canoas, rain accumulated almost 40 mm or 40% of the monthly average in less than an hour. 📷 @PrefCanoas pic.twitter.com/zV6QVcbbN9 — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 23, 2022

IMAGE | Video of the storm today in the Marechal Rondon neighborhood, in Canoas. Wind knocked down trees and rain of almost 40 mm in less than an hour caused flooding. 📷 @cristianegvaz pic.twitter.com/pMKeR2B3bN — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 24, 2022

On Humaitá Street, in front of the Security Department, a tree fell. One person was trapped in the car because of the flood at Guilherme Schell. In Nossa Senhora das Graças neighborhood, the rain caused flooding. In Boqueirão and in the vicinity of ParkShopping, streets were flooded and homes and businesses were without electricity. In the Harmonia neighborhood, lightning struck a house. In Marechal Rondon, the rain was also intense and caused flooding in the streets and patios of the houses.

Storms in the interior of the state

Storms also hit cities like Amaral Ferrador, Vacaria and Erechim. In the city of Amaral Ferrador, in the Camaquã region, the afternoon storm ended roofing houses, knocking down poles, and causing other damage. Wires and tiles were scattered through the streets of the urban area of ​​the municipality. CEEE mobilized teams to restore light in the city.

TIME | Storm in this early evening in Erechim, in Alto Uruguay. 📷 @Roberto72667679 pic.twitter.com/CQqtq9ZIP5 — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 23, 2022

In the Casca region, the gale toppled trees. in Foamy, gale toppled a company shed. A car that was at the scene, with a couple and a child, was hit by the poles and the roof. Although the vehicle was left among the wreckage of the destroyed building, the occupants were not injured.

The late Sunday afternoon storm left 80 thousand RGE customers without electricity in Rio Grande do Sul. The information was confirmed by the company at 8:40 pm, through the press office. RGE did not detail the most affected cities. “The teams are fully mobilized to restore supply in the shortest possible time,” the note said. Canoas was one of the most affected cities.