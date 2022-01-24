New wave of Covid-19 cases sparks mental health alert

Since the pandemic took hold in Brazil, a series of studies and research have shown the impact of this reality in the mental health of Brazilians. In these almost two years since the first person was infected in the country, the beginning of a new wave of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant brought back fear, insecurity and uncertainty about the future.

In the last week, Brazil returned to record daily records of new cases of the disease, breaking consecutive peaks with more than 200,000 positive diagnoses per day. The scenario required resumption of some restrictions by the states and culminated in the Carnival cancellation, Besides the suspension of the cruise season.

In the personal sphere, trips and plans were again postponed or cancelled. Infectologist Ingrid Cotta, from Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, points out that complaints about psychological impairment have constantly appeared in the clinic.

“I do a lot of teleconsultation, and we’ve seen patients who are quite compromised from the point of view of mental health, have been through Covid last week but are calling because they don’t know how to deal with this new wave [da doença], especially at work”, he says.

In addition, the doctor highlights the absence of public policies to mitigate the psychological effects of the pandemic on the population.

“It is necessary to recognize the presence of mental health impairment and propose public health policies to address this issue and not neglect [o problema], because social networks tend to tell us that everything is great”, he says.

How to take care of mental health right now?

The arrival of 2022 brought hope that life could return to normal after Covid-19. But with the omicron sweeping the world and with unequal access to vaccines, the WHO (World Health Organization) believes that the pandemic is far from over.

To deal with the frustration and hopelessness of this new phase, psychologist Marilene Kehdi draws attention to the importance of seeking emotional support and specialized help.

“If the person does not know how to deal with the emotions that are emerging or that are accentuating, it is important to seek psychological help. People of all ages had the affected mental health to a greater or lesser extent during this period, and the sooner attention is paid to it, the better for life as a whole”, he says.

According to the specialist, there was an increase in demand for online psychological care during the pandemic, either due to the worsening of existing mental disorders, such as anxiety and panic syndrome, or due to the emergence of depressive symptoms.

“As the pandemic continues, the level of stress, fear, anxiety increases and even more uncertainties arise. The issue of social isolation had a very big impact, I would even say it caused trauma in the lives of many people. There is a concern of ‘will I be able to bear this?’. Human beings were not made to live in isolation”, he emphasizes.

To deal with emotions in everyday life, the psychologist recommends taking several deep breaths, keeping an organized routine so that stress levels are lower and taking walks in places where it is possible to be in contact with nature.

“It is important to ask for help whenever you feel the need, not to be ashamed and try to vent to trusted people. Mental health reverberates in all aspects, in physical health, in relationships, in the way of producing professionally, so it is necessary to respect personal limits”, he says.

In cases of eating and sleep disorders, it is necessary to seek specialized medical help.