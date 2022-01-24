New Zealand Prime Minister cancels wedding







New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington 11/19/2020 Mark Tantrum/via REUTERS photo: Reuters

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced this Sunday, 23, to have canceled your wedding ceremony amid the imposition of new restrictions in the country to slow the community spread of the variant omicron of the coronavirus.

New Zealand will impose rules on the use of masks and limit gatherings from midnight on Sunday, after the evidence of nine cases of Omicron evidenced the community spread of the variant from the islands from north to south after a marriage.

A family returned to Nelson on the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland, North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.

New Zealand will switch to a red scenario under its Covid-19 protection framework, with more mask use. Indoor spaces such as bars and restaurants and events such as weddings will be limited to 100 people. The limit is reduced to 25 people if locations aren’t charging vaccine passes, Arden said.

“My wedding is not going to happen,” she told reporters, adding that she was sorry for anyone who was in a similar situation. Ardern had not disclosed the date of the wedding, but there were rumors that the ceremony would take place soon.

Asked by reporters how she felt about the cancellation of her marriage to longtime partner and fishing show host Clarke Gayford, Ardern replied: “That’s life.”

She added: “I am no different, dare I say it, than thousands of other New Zealanders who have suffered far more devastating impacts from the pandemic, the most devastating being the inability to be with a loved one at times when they are seriously ill. This will far outweigh any sadness.” let me try.”

New Zealand’s borders have been closed to foreigners since March 2020. The government has delayed phased reopening plans from mid-January to late February out of concern about a possible outbreak of Omicron in neighboring Australia.

About 94% of New Zealand’s population over 12 years old is fully vaccinated and about 56% of those eligible have received booster shots.