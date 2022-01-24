News from France and Region

File/GCN

Tenente Lund Pressoto Airport, in Franca, may have vetoed flights from March

Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) announced this week the suspension and exclusion of the Franca Tenente Lund Pressoto State Airport. The process started in September of last year, and if the airport administration does not manifest itself in time, starting in March, takeoffs and landings will be prohibited in the city.

According to Anac, the suspension was concluded due to the operator’s lack of manifestation regarding the minimum requirements implemented by the agency.

Also according to the agency, the technicians responsible for the airport, which is still managed by DAESP (Air Department of São Paulo), did not respond to the letters sent by Anac, making it impossible to attest to safety compliances such as runway, asphalt quality, fences, lighting and building, among other items.

The report tried to contact the airport administration, but got no response. A person who works at the airport informed that the documentation required by Anac has been sent and that in the next update of the process the problem will be resolved. He said that the problem was due to the lack of communication between the State and the company that won the bid to manage the airport.

In addition to Franca Airport, other airports in the State of São Paulo were auctioned. Leite Lopes, in Ribeirão Preto, and Tenente Lund Presotto, in Franca, will be managed by the Voa NW-Voa SE Consortium, of the VOA-SP Network, starting this year.

The lot that was the airports of Franca and Ribeirão Preto was bought for R$ 14,737,486. The airport concession contract is expected to be signed on February 7th.

If by then no one from the company manifests itself, the airport will be excluded from Anac, making flights impossible. Currently, only private aircraft land and take off in Franca.