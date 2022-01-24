No Return Home becomes 6th highest grossing

Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to rise in the ranking of the highest grossing global box office in history. With this weekend’s results, THR reported, the feature has surpassed Jurassic World and The Lion King (the 2019 live-action) to become the 6th greatest movie of all time.

Check out the current top 10:

Avatar – $2.84 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion Titanic – $2.2 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.06 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.04 billion Spider-Man: No Return Home – $1.69 billion Jurassic World – $1.67 billion The Lion King – $1.66 billion The Avengers – $1.518 billion Fast & Furious 7 – $1.517 billion

Meanwhile, considering just the $721 million it raised in North America, No Return Home is the fourth most successful film in history there, behind The Force Awakens, Endgame and avatar.

Spider-Man: No Return Home continues in theaters, and has already grossed more than US$ 1.6 billion at the box office around the world. The film should arrive later this year in the HBO Max catalogue.

