No Return Home’ becomes the 6th highest grossing

The numbers of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, the 3rd starring Tom Holland for Marvel/Sony, continue to impress. The film is now the 6th highest grossing film in history.

The film achieved the feat this weekend, according to figures released by The Hollywood Reporter. With a total of $1.69 billion, the film hit the mark by beating “Jurassic World” ($1.67) and the live-action “The Lion King” ($1.66).

As a result, 3 of the 6 highest grossing films in history not adjusted for inflation are Marvel Studios superhero films.

Check the list:

1 – Avatar (2009): $2,845,899,541

2- Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2,797,800,564

3 – Titanic (1997): $2,207,986,545

4 – Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens: $2,064,615,817

5 – Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2,048,359,754

6 – Spider-Man: No Homecoming (2021): $1,691,110,988

In Brazil, the numbers of the feature also stood out.

Comscore pointed out that “Spider-Man 3” became the biggest opening for a movie in Brazil. The film got more than 1.7 million viewers and R$ 34 million at the box office during its first day in theaters.

The third film in the franchise features Tom Holland as the protagonist. The 25-year-old artist revealed that his mother scolded the producers of “Spider-Man” during filming.