Novorizontino and Palmeiras increase Record audience by 43% – Prisma

The broadcast of Novorizontino and Palmeiras, held this Sunday afternoon, which marked the beginning of professional football activities in São Paulo in 2022, had an importance that surpassed the four lines of the playing field.

It was Record’s return to the Paulista Championship, consecrating a tradition that dates back to 1953, the year of its inauguration.

A lot of effort and countless professionals, at that time, were needed to get the ball rolling in the air, without even counting on replay, slow-motion or any other feature. And it was a great victory to reach the end of each job, with the three cameras available, still in full working order.

And rarely, even years later, did they dare to go beyond the Pacaembu stadium. Arriving in Santos, then Rio de Janeiro and a few other places, were historic achievements. To make any of them possible, hundreds of links were placed along roads, such as Anchieta or Dutra, to close the transmission. A mission, almost an adventure, that began many days before the ball rolled.

Today, the viewer, at home, followed Novorizontino and Palmeiras with all possible refinement. The use of simultaneous screens, for example, was one of these great advances, showing the same shot from the most different angles, in detail, without leaving any doubt in any of them.

Work carried out with the experience of the narrator Marco de Vargas, commentators Muller and Renato Marsiglia, the fun punctuality of Márcio Canuto and the reporters. Roberto Tome and Bruno Piccinato.

In fact, everyone’s chemistry was surprising for a debut, just as it was good to see Marco de Vargas, someone with a very strong voice, offering the exact tone in every move of the match.

In the part of vignettes and studio, everything also went as it should,

So, as with digital, there was the option of following something completely out of the traditional, unexpected, even surprising, with Silvio Luiz, Carioca and Bola.

Silvio Luiz, as a detail, someone who went through all this history.

Football increased Record’s audience in the time slot by 43% compared to the last three Sundays and reached the runner-up in the time slot, according to the preview:

Globe – 13.8

Record – 7.7

SBT – 5.6

The peak was 9 points.