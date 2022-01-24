Nubank and Banco Inter credit card: Which is more advantageous?

You credit cards and debit are the most used electronic payment methods by Brazilians. With the great acceptance of the population for these forms of payment, several companies and banking institutions have launched new cards with different advantages every day, especially with regard to credit cards.

Currently, the digital banks have been consolidating in the Brazilian market. This has occurred both because of the ease of acquiring a product from these institutions, as well as the low fees and even exemption from these charges. Thus, in this matter we point out some advantages of the credit cards of the Nubank It’s from Inter Bank.

Check out the advantages of being a Nubank customer

The Nubank credit card does not have fees or annuity and has the Mastercard brand, accepted in more than 30 million establishments around the world. In addition, one of the great advantages of being a digital bank customer is being able to control the financial life completely online, through the institution’s application.

Through the Nubank App, the customer can check their expenses, request the credit limit increase (or lower the limit), check the invoice due date and use all the functions offered by the digital bank. Nubank also has a team available 24 hours a day to answer questions and assist users in all matters involving digital banking.

It is also worth mentioning that currently, the Nubank card is the only one available in the Brazilian market to offer discounts for those who advance payment of credit card installments.

In addition to the traditional Nubank credit card, the digital bank offers its customers the Ultravioleta credit card experience, made of metal and with all benefits of MasterCard Black cards. Some of these advantages are VIP lounges at airports and travel insurance.

See the benefits of the Banco Inter credit card

Like Nubank, the brand used on Banco Inter’s cards is the MasterCard, with all the advantages that this flag has to offer. Despite this, it is important to know that each credit card has benefits and exclusivity aimed at a different audience.

The Gold International credit card is annuity free and allows customers to shop anywhere in the world that accepts Mastercard flag. According to Banco Inter, this card is ideal for users who like to buy products on credit, as it has several benefits that guarantee the safety of this customer profile, such as price protection insurance, protected purchase insurance and original extended warranty.

THE International Platinum Card Banco Inter is also free of annuity and has benefits aimed at customers who like or need to travel frequently. This credit card has benefits such as airport concierge, global emergency assistance, as well as travel medical insurance.

Finally, the credit card Black Inter Internacional is ideal for users who want to live different experiences, being very advantageous for customers who do not have time to solve bureaucratic travel issues. THE Black Inter International offers a VIP lounge at Guarulhos airport, free Wi-Fi network in several airports around the world, luggage protection and ATM theft protection and several other advantages.

It is worth remembering that all credit cards from Banco Inter offer cashback on purchases. This amount is credited directly to the customer’s Inter account and varies according to the type of card chosen.