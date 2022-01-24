NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 appears in store in Peru for the equivalent of R$2,470

The vast majority of retailers have yet to confirm the price of the new GPU

THE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 drew a lot of attention during its revelation for being the first RXT model with manufacturer MSRP below $300. But due to the worldwide shortage of chips and the problems caused by the pandemic, it is quite difficult what will be charged on the new cards, but now a Peruvian retailer may have revealed possible average price they can be sold.

Through the seller’s publication, which was first reported by the portals XanxoGaming and VideoCardZ, it is possible to see that he announced a kit with the video card for 506 dollars, approximately R$ 2,762 in direct conversion. But along with the plate is also being sold a Geil Orion DDR4-3200 RAM memory 8GB, which is listed by the same retailer at just $53.

Removing the cost of RAM of the kit, the XanxoGaming states that the plate Palit RTX 3050 DUAL OC is expected to cost around $453, R$ 2,470 in direct conversion, indicating that this should be the average price of the models RTX 3050. This value is quite high compared to the suggested price by NVIDIA, presentingo a value 82% higher than that indicated by the manufacturer.



Credits: Playback / XanxoGaming

One of the main reasons for this high price on boards is the worldwide shortage of chips and the high demand for GPUs today, making 3050, even with the new GPU being able to have a larger stock than the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060Ti, arrive in stores for prices well above normal.



This increase in the value of the card sold should not be something exclusive to the Peruvian retailer, recently this new RTX model sold out quickly on Japanese Amazon even with a price tag of US$440. As pointed out by VideoCardZ, at the Newegg Marketplace the new entry-level GPU is already priced at $699.

However, these prices are not yet those that will be practiced by the great world retailers, in the coming weeks the largest distributors in Europe and the USA should make the price of the GeForce RTX 3050 official.

Leaked benchmark shows GeForce RTX 3050 with performance very close to GTX 1660 Ti

With hardware for DLSS and Ray Ray Tracing and costing less



NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

THE RTX 3050 is based on Ampere architecture and seeks to bring the ray tracing for players who want the 60 frames per second at 1080p, according to the company. the board has 2560 CUDA cores and a speed of 1.78GHz clock boost. She also offers 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 14Gbps memory clock, RT Second Generation Colors for Ray Tracing and Third-generation Color Tensor gives NVIDIA what allow DLSS based on AI.

Source: VideoCardZ, XanxoGaming