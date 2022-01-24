NY stocks plummet 3% and Ibovespa falls more than 1.5%

New York stock markets collapsed again this Monday, the 24th, with investors apprehensive two days before the first monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the year. THE The market waits for the early withdrawal of stimulus as a response to the rise in inflation in the country – the highest since the 1980s. The global risk aversion movement follows and falls, returning to flirt with the 106,000-point mark.

At 2:45 pm:

Ibovespa: – 1.92%, 106,855 points

Dollar: + 1.20%, 5,521 reais

In Europe, the main stock exchanges fell by more than 3%, with even greater pressure on the technology sector, which is more sensitive to changes in interest rates. In the United States, the impact on the sector is felt, mainly by the Nasdaq index, which drops almost 4%. In the last week, the index had its worst weekly drop since March 2020, plummeting 7.55%. The Dow Jones index is heading for its seventh consecutive session of losses.

The VIX volatility index jumps more than 30%, surpassing 38 points for the first time since October 2020, when the world was experiencing the second wave of coronavirus. The indicator is also known as the “fear index” because it rises in times of market stress.

Stoxx 600 (Europe): – 3.76%

S&P 500 (USA): – 3.17%

Nasdaq (USA): – 3.55%

VIX (USA): + 33.86%

“The Fed could raise interest rates three or four times this year, ending 2022 between 0.75% and 1% a year. The most common projection is for another three or four adjustments in 2023 and a few more in 2024, taking the interest at 2.5% at the end of the process”, assess analysts at Levante, in a report.

The adverse growth environment also takes its toll on the domestic market, with the technology sector among the biggest devaluations of the day.

Locaweb (LWSA3): – 10.89%

Méliuz (CASH3): – 7.45%

Inter (BIDI11): – 9.73%

Pan (BPAN4): – 8.24%

The biggest negative weight, however, comes from Vale’s shares (VALE3), which fall in line with iron ore. The mining company has the largest share of the Ibovespa, with 16%. According to Reuters, China’s environment minister reportedly motivated the negative move by talking about emergency measures to reduce pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics. The country’s steel mills, the main source of demand for the commodity, are among the most blamed for poor air quality.

Voucher (VALE3): – 2.91%

Bradespar (BRAP4): – 3.51%

Another Ibovespa giant, Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4) follows the devaluation of oil, trading at the lowest level in two weeks. The state-owned company became the only company in the sector to operate in the positive field on B3, at the beginning of the session, after UBS-BB analysts reiterated the buy recommendation, with a target price of 44 reais (upside of 26%). “The government’s commitment to approach fuel prices differently from direct intervention is a positive sign that reinforces the company’s independence,” they say in a report.

Petrobras (PETR4): – 1.54%

PetroRio (PRIO3): – 2.22%

3R (RRRP3): – 1.53%

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3): – 2.28%

Among the few stocks on the Ibovespa that are on the rise, the highlight of this session is the shares of Marfrig (MRFG3), which advanced more than 4%. According to Reuters, analysts of Jefferies Group raised the target price of the company’s shares from 25 reais to 27 reais. All the other big meatpackers pull back in this session, giving in to the negative environment.

Marfrig (MRFG3): + 4.59%

BRF (BRFS3): – 3.13%

JBS (JBSS3): – 0.28%

Minerva (BEEF3): – 1.62%