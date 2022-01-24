Oi has negative operating cash flow in November; CCR celebrates concession agreement in Pampulha and more news

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4RwzbCxFtQ

This Monday’s (24) corporate news highlights Oi’s operational data (OIBR3;OIBR4).

CCR signed a 30-year concession agreement to operate Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte.

Check out the highlights:

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) had a negative operating cash flow of R$165 million in November. The data is included in the company’s monthly activity report.

The result comes after a negative cash generation of R$ 136 million in October.

Oi’s investments reached BRL 198 million in November 2021.

Thus, the final cash balance of the companies under reorganization decreased by R$ 137 million in November/21, totaling R$ 2.628 billion.

CCR informed that it signed with the government of the State of Minas Gerais the concession contract to operate Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, for 30 years.

The total planned investment is R$ 200.9 million, with R$ 34 million in grant. The projection is that the airport’s gross revenue will grow from R$14.7 million in 2022 to R$51 million in 2025.

JHSF (JHSF3) approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$200 million.

The funds obtained through the issuance will be fully used to reinforce working capital and refinance the company’s financial liabilities.

American (AMER3)

As of this Monday (24), the shares LAME3 and LAME4 are no longer traded on B3 and will be merged into Americanas (AMER3). Each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas for each common or preferred share they hold.

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3)

Livetech has approved a primary public distribution offering of initially 334,002 shares.

Based on the closing price of common shares issued by the company on B3 on January 20, 2022, it was BRL 15.15. Thus, the total amount of the offering, based on this indicative price per share, would be R$5.060 million.

Modal Bank (MODL11)

Banco Modal acquired 100% of the share capital of LiveOn. With the Acquisition of LiveOn, Modal strengthens its Modal as a Service strategy, in which partners will be able to have access to a completely customized and modular solution, which includes offers of products and services, from PIX, cards, collection, credit, consortium, insurance and cashback program.

GOL (GOLL4) has closed a financing of up to US$600 million with Castlelake LP to finance the acquisition of new 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The transaction will include 10 finance leases and 2 sale-leasebacks. The interest rate for finance leases is approximately 6% pa, which represents a reduction in relation to operating lease costs for current aircraft in the fleet.

The proceeds from the transaction will cover 100% of the acquisition cost of the new aircraft and provide additional funds that will be directed towards obligations and costs of returning GOL’s 737 NG aircraft. The Company expects to return up to 18 737 NG aircraft in 2022, and a total of 34 NG aircraft by the end of 2025, which should further contribute to the reduction of unit costs.

Sinqia (SQIA3)

Sinqia (SQIA3) announced the end of its 6th share buyback program and opened a new one.

The 6th program ended with the acquisition of 5,241,054 common shares of its own issuance, corresponding to 100% of the shares authorized by the 6th program.

The new share buyback program authorizes the company to acquire up to 7,496,631 common shares, representing 10.0% of the currently outstanding shares of its own issue.

Copasa (CSMG3)

Copasa (CSMG3) informed the holders of the simple debentures of the 14th issue of the cancellation of the General Meeting of Debenture Holders that would be held on February 11th. The meeting was moved to February 14th.

At the meeting, a decision will be taken on the granting of a waiver (request for debt forgiveness) for the non-declaration of non-automatic early maturity, depending on the value of the decision in the second degree of judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings or procedures, against the company and /or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates whose value, individually or in aggregate, exceeds R$50 million.

Santander (SANB11)

Santander’s board of directors (SANB11) approved the election, for a complementary term, of Murilo Setti Riedel as director without specific designation.

The term of office will remain in force until the inauguration of those elected at the first meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Meeting of 2023.

Santander (SANB11) also informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Santander Corretora de Seguros has formalized, together with BTG Pactual and CBOE III, LLC, an investment agreement for the subscription of a minority equity interest in CSD Central de Serviços de Registro e Depósito aos Mercados. Financial and Capital SA (CSD BR).

CSD BR operates as a registrar of financial assets, derivatives, securities and insurance policies, authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Superintendence of Private Insurance.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio informed that the 7th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ), determined the suspension of the administrative process of declaration of commerciality in the Wahoo field, in the Campos Basin, within the scope of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The decision was taken as a result of an interlocutory appeal filed by IBV Brasil Petróleo against PetroRio Jaguar Petróleo.

The two companies are partners in the consortium that explores Wahoo, with PetroRio as the operator. In a note, the court said that PetroRio, in addition to its financial obligations, is responsible for providing IBV Brasil Petróleo with the necessary information for a decision on whether to continue the project or not. The IBV alleges that PetroRio did not provide the necessary data for a responsible option and asks that the partner be prevented from proceeding alone in the undertaking.

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a net loss of BRL 113.8 million in November 2021, compared to losses of BRL 134.8 million in November 2020.

Year-to-date, the result was negative by R$510.4 million, compared to losses in the same period in 2020 of R$1.006 billion, a loss reduction of 49.3%.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde reported this Monday (24) that Laranjeiras Participações, a subsidiary of the company, bought 100% of the capital stock of Instituto de Diagnósticos Especializados (IDE), a clinic specializing in diagnostic imaging that is located in the same complex as Hospital Meridional. Serra, in Serra, Espírito Santo.

The value of the transaction is R$ 14 million, of which R$ 12 million at the closing of the transaction and the remainder within 5 years.

