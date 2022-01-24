Orange tea: relaxing benefits to enjoy before bed

The rind of this fruit used to prepare orange tea serves for relax the body, control cholesterol and decrease acidity. If you’ve tried everything to sleep and get no results, this is your best option.

Insomnia is a more common sleep disorder than you might think. These are problems falling asleep, falling asleep, or both. As a result, the patient will sleep little or have poor quality sleep.



if you want to know what is insomnia and why it occurs, so check it out below:

What are the causes of insomnia?

There can be several causes of insomnia. Medical opinion guarantees that these episodes of sleep in bad quality can occur due to too much stress; depression or other emotional problems; financial problems; changes in working hours; frequent changes in time use or sedentary lifestyle.

Some of the symptoms can be: Staying awake for a long time; sleep for short periods and wake up most of the night.



orange tea benefits

THE Orange skin Used to prepare tea, it is used to relax the body, control cholesterol, decrease acidity, improve the digestive process and fight insomnia, thanks to the fact that it helps balance the digestive pH, which reduces the formation of acids.

That’s why it’s important to have enough time for the digestion before bed. It also has analgesic properties, which makes any muscle disease disappear little by little.

The cinnamon orange infusion is delicious and also relaxes you. Thanks to the properties of cinnamon, this infusion acts as a calming tonic that relieves stress and encourages the body to relax, all this combined with the fact that it facilitates digestion, which increases uninterrupted and quality rest.

This is how you can prepare orange tea:

Ingredients

300 ml of boiling water

4 pieces of orange peel

cinnamon to taste

sweetener to taste

Preparation:

Boil the water, let the orange peel pieces infuse for about 5 minutes. Then separate, add cinnamon and the sweetener. serve.

