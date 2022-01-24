“Out in Church”: 125 priests and employees of the Catholic Church assume they are part of the LGBTQI+ community

The list includes people working in the fields of education and teaching, care, social work, liturgical music and pastoral animation, including priests, pastoral assistants, teachers of religious education and administrative staff.

#OutInChurch – For a Church without fear. This is the name of the initiative that wants to make known, for the first time in the history of the Catholic Church, believers and priests who are part of the LGBTQI+ community.

This Monday, as soon as 12 struck, a television documentary was released in which 125 people, including several priests, full-time workers or volunteers in the Catholic Church in German-speaking countries, announced that they are part of the community.

“We, as LGBTIQ+ people, want to live and work in the Church without having to feel fear,” reads the manifesto that the newspaper had access to.

The project has a website in German (which is currently unavailable), a Facebook page and an Instagram page. Through the hashtag, it is possible to access several publications in support of the initiative which, according to the promoters, was inspired by the #ActOut action, in which several actors manifested themselves, last year, as being LGBTQI+.

The manifesto was released ten days before a plenary session of the German Synodal Way where, among others, topics of Catholic sexual morality, including the homosexual issue, will be discussed.