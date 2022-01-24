Palmeiras beat Novorizontino away from home in debut in Paulistão

Palmeiras started the 2022 season with victory. The current champion of the Copa Libertadores went to the city of Novo Horizonte and beat the home team, Novorizontino, 2-0, this Sunday (23), in his debut in the Paulista Championship. The game was advanced from the 5th round, as Palmeiras travels to compete in the World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates, on February 2nd.

Even with the best they had on the field, the alviverde team clearly dosed their energies and played with the “hand brake” pulled. When he intensified his pace, he took danger and built up his score without too many problems.

Zé Rafael made it 1 to 0 at 47 min of the 1st half, with a beautiful kick from outside the area, from the left. Dudu widened at 35 seconds of the second stage, receiving on the right and cutting to the middle to hit with his left foot. A great goal.

With the result built, Abel promoted the additions of Murilo, Atuesta and Rafael Navarro. The trio was just discreet.

Palmeiras return to the field for Paulista on Wednesday (26), against Ponte Preta, at Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras with three defenders and locked in the first stage

Palmeiras started the game with three defenders, with Piquerez on the left, Luan in the center, and Gómez on the left. Scarpa and Mayke played as spiky wingers, trying to add depth to the team. But with Veiga and Dudu participating little in the game, the team was a little stuck.

Ron was the one who most sought movement at the beginning

Cast as a man of reference, the now shirt 10 Rony was the player who moved the most in the initial stage. Looking for games on both sides, leaning on Veiga and Dudu, he made good plays and hit the goal with a lot of danger.

Zé Rafael thought fast to open the scoring

Zé Rafael hits from outside to open the score for Palmeiras against Novorizontino

With difficulty to enter the area of ​​Novorizontino, Palmeiras began to hit from outside in the second half of the initial stage. That’s how the team opened the scoring, in the last move of the 1st half, at 47min of the 2nd half. Shirt 8 received it at the entrance of the area and thought quickly to get rid of the marking, hit with the left and make it 1 to 0.

Dudu extends in the first bid of the 2nd half

In the broadcast, it was possible to hear coach Abel Ferreira say “play behind his back”. It is not possible to know exactly if he was referring to left-back Reverson, but it was there that Dudu received, cut inside and hit from the left to make a great goal from the entrance of the area and extend: 2 to 0, 35 seconds into the complementary stage .

Atuesta, Murilo and Navarro debut

With praised performance in training and pre-season friendlies, Colombian Eduard Atuesta made his debut at 18min of the second stage, in the place of Zé Rafael, who he should fight for position throughout the season. Later, it was the turn of defender Murilo, in place of Luan, and striker Rafael Navarro, in place of Rony. The trio was discreet.

DATASHEET

NOVORIZONTINO 0 X 2 PALM TREES

Reason: Campeonato Paulista, early game of the 5th round

Location and Time: José Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte, at 4pm

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

Assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois

goals: Zé Rafael, at 47 seconds of the 1st time and Dudu, at 35 seconds of the 2nd.

Yellow Cards: Ze Rafael (PAL)

NOVORIZONTAL: Giovanni; Lucas Ramón, Walber, Bruno Aguiar and Reverson; Leo Baiano, Barba (Willean Lepu) and Marcinho (Welinton); Danielzinho, Cléo (Tocantins) and Michel Douglas (Douglas Baggio). Technician: Leo Condé

PALM TREES: Weverton; Luan (Murilo), Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Mayke, Danilo, Zé Rafael (Atuesta) and Gustavo Scarpa (Veron); Raphael Veiga (Rafael Navarro), Dudu (Wesley) and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira