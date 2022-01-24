Palmeiras disclose details of the new shirt and prepares launch; Look

Credit: Disclosure / Palmeiras

This Monday morning (24), Palmeiras released a video with details of the new shirts for the 2022 season. Parque (SP), for the first round of the Paulista Championship.

Manufactured by Puma, supplier of sports equipment to Verdão, the new shirt has two different types of inspiration, which have never been addressed by Palmeiras in their uniforms.

Watch the video released by Palmeiras:

According to information released by the ‘Nosso Palestra’ website, the ‘home’ shirt, which is usually the number 1 uniform, will have the concept of the branch of a palm tree, which is a symbol of victory, and also spells out the name of the São Paulo team.

Shirt 2 will be called ‘away’ and will highlight sustainability, with a focus on the ‘A greener future’ project. This robe will be white and will have stripes. The fabric will have specific properties that respect the environment.

READ TOO:

São Paulo vs Palmeiras: Video shows how the knife ended up on the field in the Copinha semifinal; watch

Ball market: Flamengo takes important action to sign Douglas Costa

Ball market: Ex-Flamengo, goalkeeper Bruno reinforces club that will play ‘Libertadores Generic’

Ball market: Former promise of Palmeiras, outstanding goalkeeper of Copinha is announced by European club

Ball market: Endrick at Real Alan Kardec returning to Brazil, Cebolinha’s manager opens the game; the rumors of the day

Robinho’s arrest, knife in Copinha, stadium fire, Douglas Costa in Flamengo: football news this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo could have a 25% reduction in his salary at Manchester United; see the reason

Ball market: Former promise of Flamengo’s base, striker Diego Maurício is hired by City Group club