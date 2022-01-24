Palmeiras fans sell out tickets for the Copinha decision

Palmeiras fans in a game against Bragantino, at Allianz Parque (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Eight o’clock. That was enough time for Palmeiras fans to sell out the tickets that were put on sale for the decision of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, which takes place this Tuesday (25), at 10 am (Brasília), against Santos. .

The match will be played at Allianz Parque and tickets began to be sold from the first minute of this Monday (24). By determination of the State Government, the home of Palmeiras will only be able to receive 70% of its capacity, that is, the expectation is that about 30 thousand fans will be present.

Since Pacaembu, the traditional stage of the final, is undergoing renovations, the FPF took into account the best campaign among the finalists to choose the stadium that will host the final. Santos protested against the decision of the São Paulo Football Federation, which made it clear that “all variables were analyzed”.

Also according to the entity, the idea is that the Copinha decision will be played at a different time from the game between Corinthians and Ferroviária, valid for Paulista 2022.

– There is, on Tuesday, January 25, the date of the grand final, scheduled for a match between Corinthians and Ferroviária, at 9 pm, for Paulistão Sicredi 2022. schedule the final between Palmeiras and Santos for 10 am, avoiding a possible meeting between fans on public transport – they wrote.

Here’s the official information for the grand finale:

Copa Sao Paulo 2022 Final

Palmeiras vs Santos

Date: 01/25/2022

Hours: 10 am

Location: Allianz Parque

