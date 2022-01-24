Palmeiras will play the final at home; Santos repudiates choice

The São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) published a statement (read at the end of the article) to make it official that the decision of the São Paulo Juniors Cup will be held at Allianz Parque. In addition to the location, it was also decided that Palmeiras and Santos will enter the field at 10 am, this Tuesday (25), to decide the final.

Not counting Pacaembu, the traditional stage of the decision, but currently undergoing renovation, the Paulista Federation argued that it had taken into account Palmeiras’ best campaign in the classification phase and the determination of classics with a single crowd to opt for Allianz Parque. Another pending issue was about the time of the match, since rival Corinthians debuts in Paulistão on the same day against Ferroviária, at 9 pm. Therefore, the time chosen for Copinha was 10 am, to avoid possible meetings between rival fans.

Santos is in trouble

Minutes after the site was made official, Santos used its social media to repudiate the FPF’s decision. According to the note, President Andres Rueda even suggested alternative venues in neutral fields, and regrets the federation’s stance for preferring to define Allianz as the venue for the final.

“Santos FC regrets and repudiates the decision of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to mark the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, this Tuesday (01/25) for Allianz Parque. which in the competition regulations is under the responsibility of the FPF Competitions Department, privileges the other finalist and does not comply with the principle of isonomy. Since the end of the semifinals, on Saturday night, Santos president Andres Rueda kept in touch with the FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, arguing that our opponent had the right to play with fans, but that the stadium should be neutral. Historically, the Copa SP finals take place in Pacaembu, as the regulation itself makes clear. Rueda pointed out several alternatives for the final to take place following the traditional principle of neutrality in this grassroots competition and reiterates its discontent with the decision”, published Santos.

Santos FC regrets and repudiates the decision of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to mark the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, this Tuesday (25/01) for Allianz Parque. The full note follows in the thread. pic.twitter.com/3nMMnLAqhS — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 24, 2022

See the full FPF note:

After a thorough analysis of all the variables involved in the grand final of the Copa São Paulo and dialogue with the Military Police of São Paulo, the FPF announces the time and place of the match between Palmeiras and Santos.

We faced the impossibility of using Pacaembu, the traditional stage for the Copinha final, and, for safety reasons, other facilities in the capital of São Paulo. Considering the best campaign among the finalists and the regulation of single fans among the classics from São Paulo, Palmeiras would naturally have their fans. Therefore, the grand final will take place at Allianz Parque.

There is, on Tuesday, January 25, the date of the grand final, scheduled for a match between Corinthians and Ferroviária, at 9 pm, for Paulistão Sicredi 2022. schedule the final between Palmeiras and Santos for 10 am, avoiding possible encounters between fans on public transport.

Here is the official information for the grand finale:

Copa Sao Paulo 2022 Final

Palmeiras vs Santos

Date: 01/25/2022

Time: 10 am

Location: Allianz Parque