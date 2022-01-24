Paredão BBB 22: how to vote to eliminate Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natália | Internet

Who is on the first wall of BBB 22 is Luciano, Naiara Azevedo and Natália. Voting is now open on Gshow, and the elimination of the most voted participant will take place in this Tuesday’s edition (25), at 22:25 (Brasília time). To participate, the user must access the reality page on Gshow and choose who he wants to take out of the house. You must have a Globo Account, which can be created using an email address or Facebook or Google data. Registration is done only once and remains valid for future program votes.

The debut wall was formed on Sunday (23). The leader Douglas indicated Naiara Azevedo, who went straight to the hot seat, without the chance to participate in the “Bate e volta” competition. The sister used the “countercoup” and pulled Luciano to the wall. In the house vote, there was a triple tie of seven votes between Jade Picon, Natália and Pedro Scooby, which was saved by the leader’s minerva vote. Thus, Jade Picon, Luciano and Natália disputed the “Bate and Volta”; the influencer won and got rid of the hot seat. See, below, how to register and vote on the BBB 22 wall. The process was done on the PC, but it is the same for Android or iPhone (iOS) cell phones.

1 of 6 BBB 22 Vote: learn how to vote to decide if Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natália leaves the game — Photo: Disclosure/Gshow BBB 22 vote: learn how to vote to decide if Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natália leaves the game — Photo: Disclosure/Gshow

BBB 22 vote: how to eliminate Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natália by Gshow

Step 1. To vote for the first BBB 22 wall, access the program’s page on Gshow (gshow.com/bbb). Then, click on the vote highlight with the photos of the week’s walled-in people;

2 of 6 GShow BBB 22: voting is done by clicking on the banner on the home page — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade GShow BBB 22: voting is done by clicking on the banner on the home page — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2 . Choose who you want to eliminate from the house and click on the participant’s name;

3 of 6 Paredão BBB 22: choosing the name of the participant you want to eliminate this week — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Paredão BBB 22: choosing the name of the participant you want to eliminate in the week — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 3. Inform the username and password registered in the Globo Account, check the “I am human” option and click on the “Enter” button to log in. If you are a new user, use the “Register” button or data from a Facebook or Google account to register for free;

4 of 6 Gshow BBB 2022: voting on the wall is a procedure that requires registration with Conta Globo — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Gshow BBB 2022: voting on the wall is a procedure that requires registration in Conta Globo — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 4. After logging in, check the box “I am human” so that your vote is validated;

5 of 6 BBB 22: voting is only completed after security verification — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade BBB 22: voting is only completed after security verification — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 5. Confirmation of your vote will appear on the screen. Click the “Vote Again” button to repeat the process as many times as you like.

6 of 6 Paredão BBB 22: voting more than once is possible by clicking on the ‘Vote again’ button — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Paredão BBB 22: voting more than once is possible by clicking on the ‘Vote again’ button — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Ready. Take advantage of the tips and vote as much as you want on the first wall of BBB 22. The result of the dispute can be checked live this Tuesday (25), at 22:25.