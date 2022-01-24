‘Partygate’: British deputy prime minister does not confirm full publication of Downing Street party report

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab does not confirm whether the report on the alleged parties in Downing Street – Boris Johnson’s official residence – will be released in full next week.

At stake are the parties held at the British government headquarters when the rules of containment of the pandemic, in the country, did not allow them. One of the most egregious examples dates back to May 2020: 100 employees were summoned to a garden party, when it was forbidden to gather people outside the household.

According to another recent revelation, on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, as Queen Elizabeth II mourned her husband’s death alone, there were two farewell parties for two colleagues, in Downing Street. The restrictions that were in place prevented gatherings in closed spaces.

Meanwhile, a team is investigating the parties that took place at the British Prime Minister’s official residence. A report is being prepared by Sue Gray, a civil servant specializing in parliamentary ethics issues.

According to Dominic Raab, it is up to the prime minister himself to decide how many details will be released to the public in this report. “It has to be the prime minister to decide. But there will be full transparency. He [Boris Johnson] said he will return to the Commons and make a statement, so there will be full scrutiny,” Raab said on BBC One’s Sunday Morning programme.

Pressed on whether this would mean the full publication of the report, the Deputy Prime Minister replied: “I am not quite sure what form and format it will be released in, but the Prime Minister has been clear that there will be full transparency, so that people can see. We welcome this transparency, we need to learn lessons,” he added.

According to the British press, the document being drafted by Sue Gray should be published next week.