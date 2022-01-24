Partygate scandal puts Johnson government at risk for the first time

Known for taking tumbles, getting back on his feet and keeping order under his unkempt hair, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never staggered like he does now. In recent days, even as the UK is fraught with thorny matters to deal with, his agenda has been almost entirely taken up with acts of contrition. He’s been doing what he can to stop the partygate, the scandal of the series of parties (seventeen, as far as is known) that took place, in May 2020, during the rigorous lockdown10 Downing Street, London’s official residence since 1735. Social turmoil in the midst of a period of high population restrictions – at that time you couldn’t be with more than one person who didn’t live under the same roof and even so with detachment – ​​crowned the decline of his approval in the kingdom, gave gas to the opposition and unleashed in a wing of the Conservatives themselves public expressions of displeasure towards the leader who reached the top post of British power holding the difficult banner of Brexit, which he made it happen. “It’s a very serious situation, as the prime minister’s credibility is being questioned at the heart of the party,” says political scientist Matthew Flinders of the University of Sheffield.

The more he tries to extricate himself from a grim scenario, the more Johnson sinks. His first reaction when the showers came to light, one after another, was to deny their existence and then, with no alternative, to claim that they were work meetings (read in Vilma Gryzinski’s column). It’s a script that stripped him of his credibility and aroused popular anger. On Saturday the 15th, a group of protesters planted themselves in front of Johnson’s window, wearing banners with ironic phrases: “My name is Boris and this is a work event”. The apology plot did not convince, especially since at the beginning of the crisis he said he was unaware of the accusations. The delayed reaction served to nudge the wasp nest and force it to bow to its peers when the situation became inescapable, after the press leaked an invitation sent by its private secretary recommending that “everyone bring their drinks”. At least forty people attended, including Johnson and First Lady Carrie.

Hardly had he escaped this entanglement than the Prime Minister found himself trampled by another of high delicacy: two more celebrations in the official premises were revealed and his cabinet was forced to send a letter to Buckingham Palace, addressed to Queen Elizabeth. Both parties had been held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, when the monarch veiled her lonely husband, royally complying with pandemic protocols. Johnson launched a new strategy on Tuesday the 18th, this time blaming subordinates. “I wasn’t told that the meetings were against the rules,” he said, and left the scene. Saying that, he immediately woke up his former adviser and right-hand man Dominic Cummings, who fired on social media that he himself had warned the prime minister that what was to come was really a party. “Boris lied to Parliament,” Cummings wrote on Twitter.

As Johnson dwindles in popularity to a record 73% disapproval, he awaits the outcome of an internal investigation aimed at clearing up what took place at the official residence, led by Sue Gray, a reputedly ruthless servant. Sue even has Scotland Yard at her disposal, which by the way is already chasing Johnson for another trouble, the Wallpapergate, the controversial renovation of the Downing Street residential wing sponsored by a Johnson supporter. “The lack of transparency on the part of Boris Johnson, who made sacrifices on the British but did everything differently, helps to cement distrust in government officials,” says Monica Schoch-Spana, a specialist in public health management at Johns Hopkins University.

From problem to problem, the chess of power only complicates matters. The opposition asks for Johnson’s head and suggests resigning, which 60% of the population wants. The broth of discontent is thickened by conservatives who had already exposed dissatisfaction with the era of Boris, both in relation to the handling of the pandemic and in relation to the post-Brexit administration. It is circulating in the corridors of Westminster that at least twenty Conservative lawmakers have already sent letters to the Conservative Executive Committee asking that a vote of no confidence be put to a vote – 54 are needed to launch the process that almost cost Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, the head. , and that of the Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher. Both escaped, however, weakened, they ended up resigning from the position.

What was taken for granted until the other day — reelection in the 2024 election — has become a huge question mark. The kingdom shakes. Stuck in the sex scandal of financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew has been unable to free himself from a lawsuit brought by a woman who says she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. And the queen saw no other way than to leave her noble son adrift. Andrew has lost military titles, can no longer use “your royal highness” and has deleted his social media to do what he has left: submerge. Well, for those who thought these days were already full enough, another one came. MI5, the British secret service, guarantees that the Xi Jinping government has planted a spy, Christine Lee, in the middle of Parliament. Beijing countered with malice: “They are seeing a lot 007”. There are vast uncertainties in the air and a realization: the British soap opera will continue as electrifying as in the best films of the Bond franchise, James Bond.

Published in VEJA on January 26, 2022, issue no. 2773