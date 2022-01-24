Paulo André and Jade Picon talk about why they didn’t stay at the BBB party

BBB 22 has barely started, but reality fans are already cheering for the first couple to graduate. And the main one, both from the public and from the other confined, is Paulo André Camilo and Jade Picon. At the first party of the program, this Saturday (22), some members of the game even tried to attack Cupid, but the long-awaited kiss did not happen.

.

“Why didn’t you take Jade? You’re slow, huh?!”, asked Rodrigo, in the bedroom. “I’m slow”, replied Paulo André.

Despite the speech, Paulo tried to flirt with Jade, but was kicked. During the party, Picon went to the bedroom to change clothes and the athlete followed. “Uh, why don’t you stay the way you were?”, he asked when he found her in the room. “Because now I’m going to be comfortable, only at the party. I’ll be right back there.”, replied Jade.

“I’ll step in too,” he said. “Ih, why did you come to bother me then?”, shot the influencer. “Oh, f***.”, he reacted, laughing. Paulo commented on the moment with Arthur Aguiar and Eliezer. See the video below:

arthur using all his experience to help paulo andré with jade #bbb22 pic.twitter.com/4WARm8liQ2 — cris dias (@crisayonara) January 23, 2022

Jade says she’s in tune with Paulo André and that she’s not in a hurry After several questions from the game’s members, Jade vented to Eliezer. “I said, ‘Are you in a hurry?’, and he said, ‘No’. And I said, ‘I don’t either’. So it’s all right,” she explained to the designer.