Pedro Scooby is careless and shows almost everything during the bath; check out!

Pedro Scooby did not take care of himself and ended up showing his private parts in the BBB 2022. The surfer made a mistake while taking a shower in reality.

Wearing shorts, the athlete went to adjust the piece and ended up letting part of his penis escape. The record ended up on Twitter and created a buzz among the platform’s users.

“I’m crazy to see a nude of this man“, revealed one. “a yummy“, praised another. “Note that it is very thick“, remarked a third. “Hope you show more before it leaves“, wished one more.

Photographer remembers Pedro Scooby’s nude shoot

A lot of people don’t remember, but Pedro Scooby has already posed as he came into the world. The surfer had the photos of the sensual rehearsal he did rescued by the photographer in charge, Jorge Bispo.

On his social networks, the professional shared two clicks in which the athlete appears showing his butt, covering his private parts with his hand. The clicks went to Marie Claire magazine.

Cíntia Dicker reveals the surprise left by Pedro Scooby when entering the reality

Cíntia Dicker used social media to show a surprise that Pedro Scooby left for her. The surfer presented the model with a bouquet of flowers before entering the confinement, with a note that read:

“My love, it’s been eight days of missing you, but happy to face another challenge of life with you by my side. You’ll be in there with me all the time, my closing! I love you, see you in 95 days“.

Excited, Cíntia wrote in the caption: “Oh no folks!“. In the comments, netizens gave their opinions on the athlete’s attitude. “I thought he was super good vibes, I liked it“said one. “How cute, people“, praised another. “I wanted to date him“, said a third.

And the farewell?

Cíntia Dicker also opened her heart when talking about the emotional farewell she had with Pedro Scooby. In an interview with Gshow, the model revealed that the moment happened at the airport in Portugal, before he left for Brazil:

“It was a very strange feeling, a tightness in the chest, a lot of crying, of course. [risos]. We just held each other for a long time. I took him to the airport here in Lisbon and we said goodbye“.

