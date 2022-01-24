Pedro Scooby says parents don’t choose their children’s sexuality

After telling on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) that his eldest son, Dom, is a “playboy”, Pedro Scooby spoke about his daughter Liz. He mentioned the child’s femininity, who grew up in a “masculine” environment, and engaged in a speech about how parents should not interfere with their children’s sexual and gender identity.

“Liz is very girly, it’s impressive. When it’s meant to be, there’s no other way around it”, began the surfer. “When I come across a guy who is prejudiced, I say: ‘brother, it’s not you who will choose whether your son is straight, gay or not. He was born that way. What you will decide is if you will be friends. him or not. Because if you have that kind of attitude, he won’t want to look you in the face anymore'”.

“I would take Dom to the skating rink and I would take Liz and Bem. Liz, she had everything to be a tomboyish girl. She started skating because she couldn’t stand to be there anymore without doing anything, but she always made a point of everything pink. When I cut her hair short, she didn’t like it. She asked [para que eu cortasse] first, because of the brothers, then she didn’t like it. She lives with makeup in her purse, she likes a princess, she’s all organized with her little things. What she’s really enjoying doing now is karate. But she’s all sweetheart, it’s funny, even,” smiled Scooby.

“It’s no use. It’s the person’s, it’s the person’s nature. You have to let it bloom and it’s all right, bro”, he continued. “Be what God wants and what she wants, too. Let her have a cool character, now the rest… is in the person’s nature. You have to let her blossom.”