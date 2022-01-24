Pedro Scooby wants to be naked in the reality show

After ending a heated conversation with the walled-in Luciano, Pedro Scooby decided to take a dip in the pool this morning at the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

Close to Paulo André and Rodrigo Mussi, who were watching the surfer’s dive, the confined questioned aloud whether there was – or not – a rule in the reality regulation against the participants’ nudity.

After a week of confinement, the participation of Luana Piovani’s ex-husband has been causing laughter – on and off the show. Next, remember some of the surfer’s most hilarious moments at BBB 22.

save the skin

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby says he hasn’t showered yet Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Asked by Maria if he had already taken a bath since entering the “most guarded house in Brazil”, Scooby denied it and said that he had taken many baths in the pool. “How beautiful, chlorine bath”, ironized the sister.

He defended himself: “Yesterday I arrived at night, spent the night at the pool, then I went in and slept. Today, I spent the whole day in the pool. huh”.

Scooby justifying the absence of a bath because he took a bath in the pool.

The head of the *** my friend, didn’t you wash your face? — Rachel (@raqnery) January 19, 2022

We already have the first pig of the bbb.. Pedro scooby saying that he took a bath in the pool at dawn and all day.. that if he were to take a bath and take a test at night he would sweat everything dnv — camis mila (@camilaavcnt) January 19, 2022

Piovani’s Circus

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby says he has a good relationship with Luana Piovani Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Despite the controversies on the internet, Scooby assured that he has respect for Luana Piovani, with whom he shares his children Dom, Bem and Liz. He also said that despite the actress complaining about him on her social networks, the relationship between the two is good and Luana has fun with the buzz.

“My bond with Luana will be eternal. She’s not my ex-wife, she’s the mother of my children. I’ll have to take care of her. What people don’t understand is that Luana has that way of hers, right? says things on the internet and the crowd creates a world”, said the brother.

“And, like, I talk to her normal, I go over to her house. It’s just that she has these… She likes the review,” laughed Scooby. “She plays with that over there. It’s like a circus and she owns the circus. And the crowd creates a world as if there is a war between her and me and, in reality, there is no war.”

Advice for Amy Winehouse

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby tells how he would try to change Amy Winehouse’s life Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Pedro spoke about the singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the age of 27 due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages. Before she died, the artist publicly suffered from chemical dependency and eating disorders.

Talking to Douglas Silva, the surfer confessed how he would have liked to have helped Amy: “A stop I used to travel, like, man, I wish I had met her in a private place and said: ‘Man, life is awesome. “, he said.

for now, my fans at the bbb go to pedro scooby when someone says something funnier than the amy winehouse business i transfer the fans to this someone — ariane (@ariapple63) January 19, 2022

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show

1 / 20 Cabin: Arthur Aguiar Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was the first famous confirmed in the Camarote team and, according to his wife, ex-sister Mayra Cardi, who now signs the name as “Maira”, the artist chose to enter the reality show married. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 Popcorn: Barbara Heck From Novo Hamburgo, Bárbara is 29 years old. Graduated in Public Relations, she also works as a model and digital influencer. She lives between her hometown and São Paulo, but says she is always traveling for work. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Cabin: Pedro Scooby Surfer, Pedro Scooby is 33 years old and is from Rio de Janeiro (RJ). He got the nickname Scooby because of his resemblance to the cartoon character ‘Scooby Doo’. Started in the sport at the age of 5, he is a fan of free surfing and one of the main names in the big waves in the world. Father of three children, the result of an eight-year relationship with Luana Piovani, he is currently married to model Cintia Dicker. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Popcorn: Eliezer Eliezer is 31 years old and is from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Cabin: Brunna Goncalves Dancer and digital influencer Brunna Gonçalves is 30 years old and was born in Nilópolis, Rio de Janeiro. She started dancing at age 15 and came to live in the United States to live off her art. Since 2015, she has been producing content for social networks, mainly related to beauty issues. She is part of the ballet corps of singer Ludmilla, with whom she is married. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Popcorn: Lucas Bissoli Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying medicine and says he intends to pursue nutrology. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Cabin: Paulo André Born in Santo André, São Paulo, Paulo André is 23 years old and is an Olympic athlete. Son of former sprinter Carlos José Camilo de Oliveira, who represented Brazil in competitions in the 80’s. He started in athletics in the sports initiation project set up by his father in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo and already holds titles of great importance in the sport. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Popcorn: Lais Caldas As soon as she was announced as the first participant of the Pipoca ward, the 30-year-old doctor from Goiás, Laís Caldas, saw her popularity on social networks grow at an astronomical progression. Less than five minutes after her presence on the show was announced, Laís had already gained more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Reproduction / Instagram 9 / 20 Cabin: Jade Picon Digital influencer and businesswoman, Jade Picon is 20 years old and was born in the city of São Paulo, where she lives today. An internet celebrity, she started at age 9 in the middle. João Guilherme’s ex-girlfriend, she has already been identified as Neymar’s affair. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Popcorn: Luciano Estevan Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and currently enters the house committed. Raisa Cavaignac/Gshow 11 / 20 Cabin: Naiara Azevedo Singer Naiara Azevedo, 32, was born in the city of Farol, in the interior of Paraná, but now lives in Goiânia. Raised on the family farm with musician uncles, cousins ​​and grandparents, she was influenced by the country since she was a little girl. Reinaldo Canato/UOL 12 / 20 Popcorn: Jessilane Alves Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in Sign Language, studying to be an interpreter. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 Cabin: Tiago Abravanel Neto de Silvio Santos, the actor, singer, presenter and businessman was born in São Paulo and is 34 years old. From a family of artists, he started his career in theater at the age of 17. He also accumulates work as a voice actor in Brazilian versions of international children’s films. Reinaldo Canato/UOL 14 / 20 Popcorn: Natalia Deodato Mineira, Natália is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. Model and nail designer, she started working at the age of 9 and has never stopped. During the pandemic, she returned to work with her mother at the beauty salon, but her big dream is to be an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Cabin: Douglas Silva Actor Douglas Silva is 33 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. He became known for the character Dadinho, in the childhood phase, in the movie ‘City of God’. Roberto Filho/Brazil News 16 / 20 Popcorn: Rodrigo Mussi Rodrigo is 36 years old and is from São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. Graduated in Business Administration, he works as a commercial manager. At the age of 18 he went to live alone and has already lived in Australia. He stayed abroad for three years and worked as a bricklayer, model and football player at the university where he took a postgraduate course in Marketing. In 2017 he returned to Brazil to start from scratch. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Cabin: Linn da Quebrada Actress and singer, Linn da Quebrada is 31 years old, was born in the capital of São Paulo, but grew up in the interior of the state. She began her artistic career as a performer, and, as a teenager, was also a hairdresser’s assistant. In work and in life, she is also known for social activism on behalf of minorities. Playback / Instagram 18 / 20 Popcorn: Slovenia Slovenia is the name of an Eastern European country, but also of one of the BBB participants. Model and influencer, she is 25 years old and was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Cabin: Maria Born and raised in Cidade Alta, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, actress and singer Maria is 21 years old. A lot of people don’t know, but her name is Vitória. Her voice became known to the public through the Poesia Acústica project. In a solo career, she has singles that have millions of views on social media. She gained prominence when playing Verena in the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”, in 2019. Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Popcorn: Vinicius Vinicius is 23 years old and was born in Crato, Ceará. He holds a law degree, but does not intend to practice law. He works at the family restaurant and makes videos to earn extra income on social media. Reproduction / Instagram