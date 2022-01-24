Pele’s daughter tries to reassure fans and says her father is ‘super strong’ – 01/23/2022

Kely Nascimento, Pele’s daughter, sought to reassure fans most concerned about her father’s health. In treatment for a colon tumor discovered last year, the 81-year-old former player went to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, last Wednesday (19), and was discharged the next day.

The medical bulletin released by the hospital spoke only of “continuing treatment” and indicated “stable clinical conditions”. However, the information published in an ESPN report generated apprehension: “Pelé has a tumor in the intestine, one in the liver and the beginning of one in the lung”.

The star’s daughter did not go into medical details, but said there is no news about his situation. According to him, visits to the Einstein take place regularly for examinations and medication administration.

“I don’t know what went where. I just know that everyone is texting me worried. Nothing has changed. I don’t know what it is [a reportagem], actually, because I haven’t seen it, but there’s nothing new to talk about,” said Kely, in a video posted on Instagram.

“My father goes to the hospital every month. So, he turns and moves these things will come out. Sometimes he goes twice, he stays overnight. But nothing has changed,” added Pelé’s daughter. “He’s at home, It’s fine, it’s recovering, super strong.”