Perrone: Copinha final at Allianz is disrespect for tradition and Santos – 01/24/2022

The decision of the São Paulo Football Federation to hold the final of the São Paulo Junior Cup at Allianz Parque, this Tuesday (25), disrespects the spirit of the competition and, especially, Santos.

There is also disrespect for the players from Palmeiras and Santos, who in the middle of summer will enter the field at 10 am, with a good chance of heat in the capital of São Paulo.

The final as a gift to the capital of São Paulo on his birthday is in Copinha’s DNA. For this reason, the decision had Pacaembu as its traditional stage.

This made the neutral field in the final a feature of the tournament, even though clubs from São Paulo were more intimate with the venue than teams from abroad.

However, the municipal stadium has been privatized and is undergoing renovation and cannot be used.

In the opinion of this columnist, by choosing the arena of one of the finalists, the federation transforms what would be a gift to the city into a gift to the owner of the chosen stadium (Palmeiras).

The party that was supposed to be from the city gets a private stage. The tradition of playing the decision on neutral ground was abandoned. Santos was run over by the federation’s choice. The coastal team can win at Alviverde, but the lack of respect with which it was treated by the FPF will not be erased.

