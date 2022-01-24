Perrone: Copinha final at Allianz is disrespect for tradition and Santos – 01/24/2022

The decision of the São Paulo Football Federation to hold the final of the São Paulo Junior Cup at Allianz Parque, this Tuesday (25), disrespects the spirit of the competition and, especially, Santos.
There is also disrespect for the players from Palmeiras and Santos, who in the middle of summer will enter the field at 10 am, with a good chance of heat in the capital of São Paulo.
The final as a gift to the capital of São Paulo on his birthday is in Copinha’s DNA. For this reason, the decision had Pacaembu as its traditional stage.
This made the neutral field in the final a feature of the tournament, even though clubs from São Paulo were more intimate with the venue than teams from abroad.
However, the municipal stadium has been privatized and is undergoing renovation and cannot be used.
In the opinion of this columnist, by choosing the arena of one of the finalists, the federation transforms what would be a gift to the city into a gift to the owner of the chosen stadium (Palmeiras).
The party that was supposed to be from the city gets a private stage. The tradition of playing the decision on neutral ground was abandoned. Santos was run over by the federation’s choice. The coastal team can win at Alviverde, but the lack of respect with which it was treated by the FPF will not be erased.
Paragraph 3 of article 2 of Copinha’s regulations says that due to the privatization and renovation of the Paulo Machado de Carvalho Stadium – Pacaembu, the traditional venue for the final match of the competition, the DCO (Department of Competitions of the federation) will define, in a deal with
technical and safety criteria, the venue for this match”.
The technical criterion should also include the neutrality of the field, not just the best campaign (which is alviverde), in my opinion.
It is true that article 40 points out that “when there are classics between the teams of Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo, if there is any definition by the Public Ministry regarding the orders, the best campaign will prevail”.
As there is a previous article that determines that the place of the decision will be chosen by the federation, I understand that the rule mentioned in this excerpt concerns who will have the right to have their fans in the stadium. In this case, Palmeiras.
So much so that the semifinal between São Paulo and Palmeiras was in Barueri, not Morumbi, home of those who had the best campaign.
The FPF note explaining the choice points to an alleged lack of options, not a regulation requirement.
“We faced the impossibility of using Pacaembu, the traditional stage for the Copinha final, and, for security reasons, other facilities in the capital of São Paulo. Considering the best campaign among the finalists and the regulation of single fans among the classics from São Paulo, Palmeiras would naturally have their fans. Therefore, the grand final will take place at Allianz Parque.”
The note also mentions that on the same day of the decision, Corinthians will play at night in Itaquera for Paulista, against Ferroviária.
To avoid encounters between Palmeiras and Corinthians fans on the way to the games, the last match of Copinha was scheduled for 10 am.
Bad luck for athletes, who miss the opportunity to play at a time with a higher probability of cooler temperatures.
The curious thing is that Copa São Paulo and Paulistão are coordinated by the same entity, the Paulista Federation. Even so, the guys can’t avoid a conflict of agendas.