Peru declares emergency and asks for help after environmental disaster

posted on 01/24/2022 08:36



(credit: Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)

The Peruvian government asked this Sunday, 23, for international help to contain a spill of 6,000 barrels of oil on the coast. The oil was thrown into the sea when an oil tanker was unloading at the La Pampilla refinery, located 30 kilometers north of Lima. The disaster was the result of the violence of the waves that hit the Peruvian coast after the tsunami caused by the eruption of a volcano in the Tonga archipelago, in the Pacific Ocean.

On Saturday, the 22nd, Peru declared an environmental emergency for 90 working days to carry out “recovery work” in the affected area and mitigate the damage. The incident left dead birds floating in the sea, covered in oil on rocks, unable to fly, and fishermen unable to work.

Marine currents spread the oil along the coast more than 40 kilometers from the refinery, affecting 21 beaches, according to the Ministry of Health. Peru’s environmental control body estimated that 1.7 million square meters of soil and 1.2 million square meters at sea were affected by the black mass of oil.

Cleaning

“We are making a tireless effort. This is not a common thing to happen and we try to do the best we can,” said biologist Liseth Bermúdez, from Parque das Lendas. “Never in the history of Peru has a similar situation been seen. There is no precedent for a type of spill on the Peruvian coast. We did not believe it would be of this magnitude.”

Cleanup brigades, which have been active in Ancón and other popular waterfront destinations, found huge slicks of oil on the sea surface in the bay. Fisherman Alfredo Roque said the difficulties are likely to last a long time, as a large number of newborn fish have died.

Other people who lived from activities linked to the beaches also lost income, such as restaurant owners and employees of the local commerce. “Nothing is sold. The fish comes out smelling of oil, and people don’t buy it, they’re afraid of poisoning themselves”, says the seller Giovana Rugel, 52 years old.

Extinction

A zoo in Lima is trying to save endangered seabirds after the oil spill. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins, an endangered species, were rescued in critical condition from beaches and nature reserves in the districts of Ventanilla, in the Province of Callao and in the district of Ancón, near Lima.

The birds bathed in oil were taken to the Parque das Lendas zoo in the Peruvian capital’s San Miguel district, where zoologists and veterinarians struggle to save their lives and remove the oil from their plumage.

Repsol, which owns the refinery where the spill took place, says it was not responsible for the disaster, as Peruvian maritime authorities did not issue warnings about a possible increase in waves after the eruption in Tonga. The Spanish company, which has delivered a containment plan to the government, said it expects to finish cleaning up the affected areas by the end of February. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.