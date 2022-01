Work to clean up land and sea areas affected by the oil spill near Lima.| Photo: EFE/Stringer

Peru’s Environment Ministry on Saturday declared a 90-day environmental emergency in the geographic area of ​​the Peruvian coast affected by an oil spill, as it seeks more information about the circumstances of the incident at sea when a refinery operated by Spanish oil company Repsol was being supplied. The spill affects, so far, an area of ​​almost 3 square kilometers of beach and sea.

The accident occurred on the 15th, when an oil tanker unloaded its crude oil at one of the multi-buoy terminals at the La Pampilla refinery, which Repsol operates in Ventanilla, in the municipality of Callao, a port region that borders the capital Lima. The oil company said on Saturday that it had removed more than 2,384 cubic meters of compromised sand and will have about 1,500 people carrying out clean-up work in the affected land and sea area. Repsol attributed the abnormal waves to the volcanic eruption on the remote island of Tonga, which, according to them, caused the oil spill off the coast of Lima and Callao.