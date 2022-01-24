PetroRio (PRIO3) informs that a court decision prevents development of the Wahoo block; company will appeal

PetroRio (PRIO3) informed that the 7th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ), determined the suspension of the administrative process of declaration of commerciality in the Wahoo field, in the Campos Basin, within the scope of the Agency National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

The decision was taken as a result of an interlocutory appeal filed by IBV Brasil Petróleo against PetroRio Jaguar Petróleo.

The two companies are partners in the consortium that explores Wahoo, with PetroRio as the operator. In a note, the court said that PetroRio, in addition to its financial obligations, is responsible for providing IBV Brasil Petróleo with the necessary information for a decision on whether to continue the project or not. The IBV alleges that PetroRio did not provide the necessary data for a responsible option and asks that the partner be prevented from proceeding alone in the undertaking.

Thus, PetroRio is prevented, until the judgment on the merits, from starting/continuing the development of the discovery exclusively, and from proceeding with the declaration of commerciality of the area with the ANP, under any pretext.

PetroRio informed that said decision will be appealed.

