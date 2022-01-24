Phil Spencer has been playing Call Of Duty: Vanguard on Xbox, time to improve it?

It was one of the big questions left by Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard: what will happen to the mythical ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation now that the IP is owned by Microsoft? While this controversy is still far from over, Phil Spencer, now CEO of Microsoft Gaming, is having fun with the franchise.

If you follow Phil Spencer on Xbox you know he plays a lot, he even took down all the Forza Horizon 5 billboards – few can. Now returning to Activision, it seems that the boss is already analyzing what he can improve in the saga:

Phil Spencer is on my friends list and he’s playing Call Of Duty Vanguard

Phil is test driving the 70 billion dollar car he just bought lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CiehiQmX7g — Generation X Gamer🎮🕹 (@KirkRooster) January 22, 2022

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Playing Cod SinglePlayer makes me feel great as gamer seeing top executive in suit that actually plays VideoGames and runs company <3 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/wznIWs4YP6 — 🐉🎮HazzadorGamin, Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🎮🐉 (@HazzadorGamin) January 22, 2022

It must be funny to be able to play a game and ask the developers to fix it directly. But since he’s the head of Xbox and he’s been promoted to CEO of Microsoft Gaming, so it’s his job.

One of the biggest news to come out of the Activision Blizzard deal this week was that Spencer “wants” for Call of Duty to remain a cross-platform title, meaning the intention is that PlayStation owners can still play it. However, it is still doubtful whether after the end of the contract with Sony the Playstation will receive new games.