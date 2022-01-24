PIS 2022: learn how to check the allowance by cell phone

The payment of allowances PIS/Pasep are about to start being made. On February 8, payments begin for workers in private companies and, on February 15, for public servants. Benefits can be withdrawn until December 29th.

What many workers do not know is that they can very easily consult the amounts they are entitled to through their smartphone. In this text, we explain to you the step by step if you want to check if you are entitled to the benefit and what is the value you will receive.

What are PIS and Pasep?

(Source: Pexes)Source: Pexels

THE PIS it’s the pasep are two government programs that promote the integration of workers in the development of public and private companies. Both contributions are paid by private companies and are intended to finance benefits for the worker himself – which, in the long run, means improvements in the distribution of national income.

The two programs are different. THE PIS is the acronym for social integration program, and who manages it is Caixa Econômica Federal. It is aimed at workers in the private sector.

already the pasep — acronym for Public Servant Asset Formation Program — is, as the name implies, aimed at public sector workers. Unlike PIS, this program is administered by Banco do Brasil.

Who is entitled to PIS and Pasep allowances?

(Source: Freepik)Source: Freepik

The salary bonus is a right for workers who receive, on average, up to two minimum wages with a formal contract, and who performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the year retroactive to payment (in the case of 2022 payments, it refers to to work performed in 2020).

To receive payment, you must also be registered in the system. PIS/pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

Payment schedule and amounts

(Source: Freepik)Source: Freepik

The payment schedules PIS It’s from pasep are different. PIS allowances will be paid considering the workers’ dates of birth. Already the allowances of pasep, for public servants, are organized according to the final registration number.

The amounts paid can reach up to a minimum wage, and are calculated according to the months worked. The total amount is reached if the beneficiary has worked in the 12 months of the previous year.

Calendar PIS -2022.Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

Many people have doubts about the amounts, due to the readjustment of the minimum wage on the first day of 2022. With these changes, the amounts of allowances are between R$101 and R$1,212.

The payment amounts, calculated according to the worker’s contribution months, are available on the Caixa website.

And how to check the PIS/Pasep via smartphone?

(Source: Freepik)Source: Freepik

At other times, workers had to face queues at banks to check if they were entitled to the benefit. But now it is possible to verify your rights using only your cell phone, in a very simple way.

Are you in doubt about how to consult your PIS? Check out the steps below:

through the app Cashier worker

Download and install the Caixa Trabalhador app on your mobile phone (it is available for iOS and Android).

Open the application. Tap “Access” and log in using your Caixa CPF and password.

Go to the “Query” tab. There, click on “Salary Allowance” and check if your allowance is already available.

If you already have the benefit available, the tab will display all the information needed to remove it.

Through the Digital Work Card app

Download and install the CTPS digital app on your phone (which is available for both iOS and Android).

Open the app on your smartphone. Access the “Enter” key and log in using your Gov.br account, with your CPF and password.

Go to the tab “ benefits ” and locate the “Abono Salarial” field to check if your payment is available.

How to receive the PIS benefit?

(Source: Freepik)Source: Freepik

Finally, if your question is about receiving your benefit PIS/pasep, we explain to you what the process is like.

There are three ways to receive the allowance: