PIS/Pasep 2022: worker can now consult if he is entitled to the allowance | Economy

The government released this Saturday (22) a consultation for workers who want to know if they are entitled to the PIS/Pasep benefit — and the amount for those who will receive the salary bonus.

Payments start to be made in February 8 to professionals in the private sector and February 15 to public servants.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

The inquiry can be made through the Digital Job Portfolio app (download links below) and by calling 158.

Here’s how to know if you’re entitled to receive

To be entitled to the benefit, you must meet all the requirements below:

Have been paid for at least 30 working days in 2020

Have worked with a formal contract in 2020

Have received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least 5 years

That your employer has updated your data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)

They are not entitled to the allowance, even if they fit into the above situations:

domestic servants

rural workers employed by individuals

urban workers employed by individuals

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount. See below: