PlayStation creator criticizes virtual reality in metaverse

The games and entertainment market may even be excited about the idea of metaverse, but the same cannot be said of the creator of PlayStation.

At 71 years of age, Ken Kutaragi said not only to dislike the idea of virtual realities, saying he is unable to recognize the purpose of technology, but also seems to hate headsets VR.

Now far from the gaming world, working with industrial robotics at Ascent Robotics, a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence startup, the role of Kutaragi now is to manufacture fully autonomous, smarter and more versatile machines. The idea is that robots can perform many different tasks, instead of focusing on just one type of production.

Today working with robotics, Father of PlayStation says he sees the purpose of the metaverseSource: Kentaro Takahashi (Bloomberg)/Reproduction

In an interview published yesterday (20) on Bloomberg, the PlayStation’s father did not hold his tongue when criticize new technologies. “Being in the real world is very important,” Kutaragi said. “The metaverse wants to create an almost real virtual world, but I can’t see the purpose of it,” he continued.

For him, it makes no sense to live in a false world, wearing a look that is not his. “Would you rather be an avatar than who you really are? Essentially, this is nothing different from anonymous messaging sites,” said the creator of the Sony console.

The Japanese took the opportunity to comment on virtual reality, in particular the equipment used, such as VR glasses. “Headsets isolate you from the real world and I can’t agree with that,” he told the site. “Headsets are just annoying”, concluded the thought, saying what he really thinks about the technology.