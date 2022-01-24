PM investigates slap given by police officer to colleague during Rotam training – Gerais

Video on social media shows man in uniform slapping another PM agent in the face (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) launched, this Sunday (23/1), an investigation to investigate the circumstances of a slap in the face of an agent. The blow was given by another member of the corporation. The case happened during a training session of the Metropolitan Tactical Rounds Battalion (Rotam). The soldiers identified in the recording were removed from activities related to police courses.

In the images of the assault, which began to circulate on social networks this evening, there are several men in uniform and lined up. In the corner, another appears in a Rotam uniform. One of the uniforms faces the line and then attacks the face of one of the class participants.

After the slap, the perpetrator leaves the scene; the boy who received the attack falls and stays on the ground for a few moments. PMMG reported having become aware of the situation this Sunday. It is not known when the case occurred.

PMMG’s note about the slap given to an agent

The Military Police of Minas Gerais clarifies that it received today, 01/23, the video mentioned in the demand, and the Unit’s command immediately established a Military Police Inquiry to investigate the facts.

PMMG also clarifies that the military personnel initially identified in the video were removed from teaching activities until the aforementioned investigation is completed.