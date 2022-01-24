PM removes 10 responsible for coordinating classes after slapping a student – Gerais

Military police officer slaps student during training at Rotam (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The slap inflicted by a military police officer on a student during training at the Batalho Rotam (Rodas Ostensivas Tticas Metropolitanas), in Belo Horizonte, resulted in the removal of ten responsible for the coordination and training of the students, informs the command of the Minas Gerais Military Police this Monday ( 1/24). The corporation also clarified that the assault took place in October 2021, but that it only became aware after the images were released yesterday.

After the repercussion of the video, which contains strong images, the spokeswoman for the corporation, Major Layla Brunnela, clarified a little while ago, at the end of this morning (24/1).

“Immediately, there was a decision to open a military police investigation, which the unit’s command did immediately, just yesterday. And the procedure is already beginning to be investigated”, explains the official.

In the images of the aggression, there are several men in uniform and lined up. In the corner, another appears in a Rotam uniform. One of the uniforms stands in front of the line and then attacks the face of one of the class participants, who falls after the blow.

Attention! The images may be disturbing to some people:

According to Layla, this video was recorded in October of last year, during a procedure course at the Batalho da Rotam, and this behavior is not a common attitude within the institution.

The major also clarified that everyone in the video is already trained police and that it is a course to expand the institution’s procedures. The ten responsible for coordinating, planning classes and training students have already been removed from teaching activities and a police investigation has been opened.

The facts will be determined by the investigation and until the conclusion of the procedure, there will be no new procedural courses. In the press conference, Layla said that the forecast of 40 to 60 days for the end of the investigations.

The institution also clarified that it is up to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to assess the severity and penalties of those involved.

The events took place at the Batalho da Rotam unit and, according to the institution, they only became aware of the attack yesterday (23/1), after the video was released on social networks.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci