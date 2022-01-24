Pokémon Legends Arceus and Uncharted Featured in This Week’s Releases | adventure games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are the highlights of this week’s releases. The first is the long-awaited new period adventure in the world of pocket monsters, while the second is a collection of remasters of two games in the Uncharted series for the PS5. They are also accompanied by the expansion of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, the mobile version of the game El Hijo, the fun races of Circuit Superstars and the Brazilian game Reverie Knights Tactics. Check out more details about this week’s releases, such as dates, prices and platforms they’re available on.

🎮 Pokémon Unite confirms Brazilian Portuguese and will be in a world tournament

1 of 8 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with new visuals — Photo: Disclosure / Sony Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with new visuals — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

In this spin-off of the Pokémon franchise, players will follow a very ancient history in the Hisui region. At the time, humans and little monsters still lived apart, and the first trainers tried to study them to create the first Pokédex. The adventure game has a different gameplay style that offers large open areas to explore and get around the world with the help of Pokémon. It will also be possible to throw Poké Balls to capture monsters without having to enter battle or challenge enemies by throwing it with your chosen little monster near them. Pokémon: Legends Arceus is available for R$299 on Nintendo Switch.

2 of 8 Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes the Pokémon franchise on a period adventure with several new features — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes the Pokémon franchise on a period adventure with several new features — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo

The collection Legacy of Thieves, or Legacy of Thieves, will bring remastered versions of the adventure games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with improved visuals. The game will have modes supporting 4K at 30 FPS, 60 FPS with dynamic resolution and up to 120 FPS at 1080p, in addition to specific uses for the DualSense joystick. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End tells the final story of Nathan Drake after discovering that his brother Sam is alive and in search of a treasure that connects to his past. In Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, we follow Chloe Frazer and Nadine on an adventure of their own to rescue an ancient artifact, the Fang of Ganesha.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for R$ 249.50 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and will get a version in 2022 for PC.

3 of 8 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings remastered versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to PS5 — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings remastered versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to PS5 — Photo: Reproduction/PlayStation

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – January 25th – PC

This standalone expansion to the shooter Serious Sam 4 was developed by a team of fans at Timelock Studio with supervision by Croteam and will take Sam on a new adventure through five new missions in Russia. The expansion features settings such as isolated forests, abandoned villages and a ghost town as players face new enemies and creatures that have joined the Horde. As it’s a standalone expansion, you don’t need to have Serious Sam 4 to play, but users who own the game get a discount when they buy the expansion. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is available for PC for R$49.99.

4 of 8 In Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem players will face hordes of monsters in missions in Russia — Photo: Reproduction / Steam In Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem players will face hordes of monsters in missions in Russia — Photo: Reproduction / Steam

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale – January 25 – Android and iOS

Produced by independent company Honig Studios, El Hijo tells a story that takes place in the Wild West, when a six-year-old boy is separated from his mother by a group of bandits and needs to find her again. Its gameplay is a mix of puzzle and stealth without violence, where the user cannot let the bad guys see the boy and can distract them with various pranks and child’s games. The game had previously been released for consoles and PC, but now it has a paid mobile version for Android and iPhone (iOS).

5 of 8 El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is a non-violent stealth action game in which the user’s tools are child’s pranks — Photo: Playback/Steam El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is a non-violent stealth action game in which the user’s tools are child’s pranks — Photo: Playback/Steam

Circuit Superstars – January 27 – PS4

The aerial racing game Circuit Superstars now comes to PlayStation 4 (PS4), with cross-play between versions already released for Xbox One and PC. Players will be able to use 12 different vehicles, which celebrate the different generations of motorsport, to compete on 19 tracks across 13 locations. You’ll also need to pay attention to details like fuel, tire wear and car damage and plan your pitstops to win. The game also has a version planned for the Nintendo Switch in the second quarter of 2022.

6 of 8 Circuit Superstars is a racing game with an aerial view that features several vehicles to drive and wear mechanics that require pit-stops — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Circuit Superstars is a racing game with an aerial view that features several vehicles to drive and wear mechanics that require pit-stops — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Reverie Knights Tactics – January 25 – PS4, XB, SW and PC

Developed by the Brazilian studio 40 Giants Entertainment from Porto Alegre, Reverie Knights Tactics is an RPG game based on the universe of Storm. Players will control a group of four heroes on a quest to find the lost elven city of Lenórienn and will be able to make various decisions that will change the course of history. The game’s visuals are isometric, with hand-drawn graphics and turn-based battles like in more traditional RPGs. Reverie Knights Tactics is available on Xbox One for R$92.45 and on Nintendo Switch for R$127.45.

7 of 8 Reverie Knights Tactics is a Brazilian RPG game based on the Storm universe — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Reverie Knights Tactics is a Brazilian RPG game based on the Storm universe — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

The Artful Escape – January 25 – PS5, PS4 and SW

After a stint on PC and Xbox One, The Artful Escape arrives this week on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game is a psychedelic rhythmic adventure about a folk singer named Francis Vendetti, who has doubts about following in the footsteps of his uncle, a legend of the genre. His questions come to the fore when an artist from outer space takes him on a tour of some of the most fantastical locations in the universe and he begins to discover his own musical identity. The stages are like interactive experiences, with occasional confrontations in which you have to play certain sequences of notes.