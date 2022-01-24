Pope assigns lay ministries to women for the first time in the Catholic Church – 01/23/2022 – World

Pope Francis this Sunday (23), for the first time, assigned the lay ministries of the Catholic Church of Lecture and Catechism to women, positions that many had already held, but without institutional recognition.

Francis conferred the ministries during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. In apparent reference to the resistance that many conservatives express against changes in the Church, he criticized those who need strict regulations and “more rules” to find God.

Last year, the pope changed church law for the ministries of Lector and Acolyte, which were generally reserved for seminarians in preparation for the priesthood. At the time, Francis said he wanted to bring stability and public recognition to women who were already performing these roles.

Readers read the scriptures, acolytes serve at Mass, and catechists teach the tenets and tenets of the religion to converted children and adults.

The ministries of Lectorate and Acolyte already existed, but were officially reserved for men. The Catechism ministry was instituted by Pope Francis last year.

At Sunday’s Mass, the pope delegated to six women and two men the role of readers and to three women and five men the role of catechists. Francis gave a bible to each reader and a crucifix to each catechist.

The formalization will make it more difficult, for example, for conservative bishops to prevent women from taking up these positions in their dioceses.

The change will be especially important for women in places like the Amazon, where many are religious leaders in remote communities that suffer from a shortage of priests.

The Vatican stressed, however, that the news did not represent a sign that women could one day become priests. The Catholic Church holds that only men can be priests because Jesus chose only men as his apostles.