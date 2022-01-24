Portuguese go to the polls in early legislative elections | World

The Portuguese go to the polls this Sunday (23) and begin voting in advance for the legislative elections on January 30.

The election was called by conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, after current Prime Minister António Costa, elected in 2019, failed to approve the Executive Budget proposal for 2022, in a vote in Parliament in October.

The voting booths opened at 8:00 am local time (5:00 am in Brasília time) to receive the 315,000 eligible voters.

Prime Minister António Costa is the favorite to win these elections, with 38% of voting intentions, against 30% for the main centre-right opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of the former mayor of Porto, Rui Rio. According to several electoral polls, the trend of the last few days, however, indicates a decrease in the difference between the two forces.

The far-right Enough party, which entered Parliament with just one deputy in 2019, could become the third political force in the country, with almost 7% of the vote. Led by André Ventura, Chega is side by side with factions of the radical left that brought António Costa to power in 2015: the Bloco de Esquerda and the communist-green coalition.

A pragmatic socialist, António Costa came to power thanks to the radical left, but he always had the ambition to govern alone. Polls show, however, that no party will win an absolute majority of seats in Parliament.

The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, during a meeting of European Union leaders, in Brussels, Belgium, on July 2 – Photo: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

“It is likely that the current balance of forces will be maintained”, analyzes political scientist José Santana Pereira, from the University of Lisbon. The researcher adds that it will be “complicated” for Costa to form “a stable government” without radical left parties.

However, “António Costa is a born politician and, in the eyes of the electorate, he is better prepared than Rui Rio”, much contested in his own field, observes analyst Marina Costa Lobo.

During Costa’s first term, the country experienced four years of economic growth that allowed it to reverse the austerity policy implemented after the 2011 debt crisis, while recording the first budget surplus in Portugal’s recent history.

People wear a protective mask on the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, due to Covid-19 in a photo taken on December 17, 2021 — Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The last two years, however, were marked by the health crisis, from which Portugal hopes to emerge soon thanks to one of the highest vaccination coverage rates in the world. A country of emigrants that has become a paradise for European retirees, Portugal is one of the world champions in the fight against Covid-19.

Like its European neighbors, the country is affected by the Ômicron variant, with records reaching almost 60,000 new cases daily on Friday (21) and Saturday (22). In view of the new variant, Portugal adopted a set of measures to combat the epidemic, which mainly include the mandatory home office, the presentation of a test to attend a show or sporting event, as well as the closing of bars and clubs.