Pregnancy? Paula gets sick and terrifies Baby in How Much More Life, Better TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) can discover a pregnancy in The More Life, the Better!. The businesswoman will have some discomfort in Globo’s seven o’clock soap and will even faint more than once, which will leave Neném (Vladimir Brichta) totally terrified. The real state of health of the player’s fiancée will not be clear and a pregnancy will be considered.

At the chapter slated to air on February 2 , the rich girl will be going through dark days, as she will lose her company to Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), which will leave her very emotionally shaken.

Tuninha (Jussara Freire) and Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will soon notice that something is wrong with Paula. The powerful’s fiancé will be ready to leave her, since he’s got back together with Rose (Bárbara Colen). However, before he has the opportunity, she will be sick and faint.

Giovanna Antonelli’s character will be taken to Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) clinic, where she will insist to speak with the football player. Then she will pass out again, and Baby will panic.

In serials, it’s not at all uncommon for pregnant characters to faint before receiving the surprising news. Is there a baby on the way?

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced Globo to adopt several security protocols that slowed down recordings.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Afterwards, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. The serial will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

