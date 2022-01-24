Propolis: enjoy all the benefits of this natural product by consuming it correctly

In Casa & Agro, from today’s Tecnoticias, January 24th, you will find out why the daily use of propolis it is so beneficial to health. So, follow the article to the end and be surprised by the properties of this natural drug.

THE propolis Pure is a resin produced exclusively by bees to protect their hives. In other words, without the insect, we would probably not have this powerful compound with more than 300 substances that are good for human health.

Learn more: 7 foods that make hair grow: learn about their powerful benefits for hair development

Discover the benefits of propolis

Propolis can be found and purchased at pharmacies, supermarkets and health food stores. The most common types are brown, green or red and in the form of an extract or gel. Among its many advantages are:

Help in the treatment of herpes

Generally, medicines that treat herpes have synthetic substances in their composition. However, the extract alone showed very satisfactory results in the treatment of this disease. In fact, studies have shown that with the application of 4 to 3 times a day, in a short time there will be no more sores.

Cure canker sores and gingivitis

Most of the properties present in this remedy have antimicrobial action. That is, they are able to eliminate bacteria present in the mouth and gums. In addition, the extract is able to fight gum inflammation. To do this, simply gargle with propolis frequently.

Aid in cancer prevention

Propolis is a natural immunomodulator, that is, this compound is able to increase the effectiveness of antibodies and improve the health of cells. But, in addition, there are studies indicating that the use of propolis as a complementary treatment for breast cancer is quite effective.

See also: The mystery of the powerful Japanese tea revealed: see its incredible health benefits and learn how to prepare it

Accelerate wound healing

It is already proven that propolis accelerates healing and prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi on the skin. Therefore, applying the remedy every 3 days on the skin is essential to prevent infections and treat burns.

how to use propolis

To treat bruises and injuries, apply propolis extract directly to the skin. However, you must dilute the product in water or tea before ingesting. But to treat canker sores and inflammation in the mouth, gargling is the best option.

The extract can also be added to juices or yogurts as a way to boost nutrients. Likewise, it has properties that protect the body against bacteria, viruses, fungi and inflammation.

How much propolis should I take?

There is still no formal recommendation on the daily amount we should ingest. But, as a suggestion, always read the indications on the label, because there are different concentrations of the propolis available on the market.

You might also like: Learn How to Make Organic Compost from Animal Manure: The Best Manure for Your Plant to Burst into Flowers