Queen of memes, Gretchen is the first to be eliminated from Masked Singer Brasil· TV News

Queen of memes and darling of the internet, Gretchen was the first eliminated from the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil. The singer was revealed as Rosa this Sunday (23) and surprised the public and the quintet of judges – none of them bet on the name of the creator of the hit Conga, Conga, Conga.

“I deceived you”, celebrated Gretchen when she was unmasked by presenter Ivete Sangalo. I loved that you couldn’t say my name at all.”

Gretchen even nudged Eduardo Sterblitch after the revelation. During his presentation, the judge said he recognized the participant’s voice because of a recent interview. The comedian, however, did not name the dancer.

“This isn’t fair to us, Brazil. I was cataloging the tips to know what to say to her. First I’ll say that we love you very much, you are a beautiful artist. Brazil is in love with you. You are a joy for our days and has always been a very present artist in our lives. I am very happy to find you here”, said Ivete to the eliminda.

“I’m very happy to be here. I love them all. [jurados]. I’m so glad you didn’t find out. I couldn’t wear a costume that showed my body because otherwise you would know who it is”, concluded the mother of São Paulo councilor Thammy Miranda.

With Rosa’s costume, Gretchen sang the hit Amor I Love You, by Marisa Monte. She went to the hot seat with participants Ursa and Coxinha, who performed respectively Doce Mel, by Xuxa, and Girs Just Wanna Have Fun, by American Cindy Lauper.

On social media, the public showed surprise at the revelation and elimination of Gretchen right on the premiere program of the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil.

Check it out below:

Dead that Rosa was Gretchen 😱😱😱 #TheMaskedSingerBR — Daiza Oliveira (@daizac) January 23, 2022

@GretchenCantora a big surprise at the premiere of #TheMaskedSingerBR — Anderson Ferreira (@Anderson_sf_arq) January 23, 2022

she doesn’t have victory in reality, but she has the PEOPLE!

#themaskedsingerbrhttps://t.co/KP7gm5Yfk3 — love, lucas (@venjicimino) January 23, 2022

omg gretchen no the masked, perfect — juniu ×͜× 🧜🎲🧬🦄 (@GarotoEmChamas) January 23, 2022

The jump I took!!! Gretchen was dressed as Rosa in the #TheMaskedSingerBrasil

I never imagined!!! 😱 Lol @Ivete Sangalo@GretchenCantorapic.twitter.com/FqjsKHjSBj — Teledramaturgical Memory By Eduardo Conceição (@OficialMemoria) January 23, 2022