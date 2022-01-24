Renan on pre-chloroquine note from the Ministry of Health: ‘intentional homicide’

Renan signs a report in which the indictment of Hlio Angotti suggested (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who chaired the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of COVID-19, reacted, this Sunday (23/1), to a technical note from the Ministry of Health in which hydroxychloroquine is exalted and vaccines are placed in doubt.Hlio Angotti Neto, Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health and signatory of the document, appears on the list of people who had the indictment requested by the members of the CPI. He was called a “delinquent” by Renan.

“Hlio Angotti is a known delinquent of the CPI. He was indicted and the country awaits the measures of the institutions. Signed by Angotti, the note has no other possible qualification: intentional homicide”, said the senator, via Twitter.

Hlio Angotti known criminal of the CPI. He was indicted and the country awaits the measures taken by the institutions. Signed by Angotti, the note has no other possible qualification: it is intentional homicide. https://t.co/3nWbowMeUp %u2014 Renan Calheiros (@renancalheiros) January 23, 2022

The note from the Ministry of Health was published in the Friday (21/1) edition of the Diário Oficial da União (DOU). In a table in the resolution, chloroquine is presented as a “low” cost input. Immunizers are described as having “high” financial value and with “predominantly industry-funded” studies.

Ministry of Health table where chloroquine and vaccine are ‘compared’ (photo: Reproduction / Ministry of Health)

The document contradicts the guidelines suggested by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), which pointed to the non-use of the so-called “COVID kit”.

To justify the ‘no’ to Conitec’s suggestions and endorse the possibility of using hydroxychloroquine, Angotti uses arguments such as the use of “off-label” drugs (outside the package leaflet) and the ‘uncertainty and incipency of the scientific scenario in the face of a disease largely unknown”.

He also talks about respecting the physician’s autonomy in choosing treatments and the “need not to miss the opportunity to save lives”. When dealing with vaccines, the table that describes the treatments proposed to contain COVID-19 points out that “experimental and observational studies” have not shown safety when applying the injections.

Case makes Randolfe criticize Queiroga

Also on social media, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the CPI, criticized doctor Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health.

When he testified to the senators in May of last year, Queiroga stated that the use of the COVID kit was a “technical issue” that Conitec needed “to be faced”. Now, after the committee ruled out the use of early treatment, the ministry discarded the group’s guidelines.

“Never has a ‘coat’ been so dirty,” lamented Randolfe.

This month, Amapá filed a request for the installation of another CPI regarding the federal government’s stance in the face of the pandemic. The parliamentarian wants to hear, for example, the head of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Augusto Aras.

In addition to Hlio Angotti, the first commission of inquiry, which ended in October, identified criminal offenses by more than 70 people. The list includes deputies, businessmen, journalists, doctors, civil servants, ministers and former ministers of State, and two companies: accurate Medicamentos and VTCLog.