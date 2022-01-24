Residential electricity tariff rose 82% in ten years | Economy

Brazil Agency Power Transmission Lines

The electricity bill has been occupying a considerable weight in the budget of Brazilians, especially those who earn less. In the last ten years, according to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the residential tariff has increased by 82%, with the cost of the Megawatt-hour rising from R$340.90 in 2011 to R$622.20 in 2021 The experts’ expectation, however, is that electricity will continue to rise in price, surpassing inflation.

Until April, the water scarcity flag is still in effect, with an additional charge of R$14.20 for every 100kWh consumed. According to FGV economist André Braz, despite the high volume of rains in January, a drought in the south of the country generates pessimism for the full recovery of reservoirs in 2022. In addition, this year, tariff revisions are planned for the Enel and Light In the case of the latter, the proposal is for an increase of almost 18% for individuals.

An analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA), made with figures from 2018, reveals that before the water crisis, Brazil was already the second country with the most expensive energy tariff in the world. For electric energy consultant Fernando Umbria, it is possible that Brazil will take the lead when the most recent numbers are computed.

Other data from the IEA also point out that while the world uses only 26% of the renewable energy matrix, Brazil uses 82%, with a predominance of hydroelectric plants. Without diversifying the matrices, thermoelectric plants became emergency solutions that are expensive.

“The rationing in 2001 was what encouraged the thermal plants, because the weaknesses of the system began to be perceived. In 2021, we were in an uncomfortable situation, but they managed to meet the demand at an absurdly high cost, which we will pay for a long time”, Umbria opines: “I believe that thermal plants are necessary, but the country would have paid more attention to gas plants, to the detriment of fuel oil, which is more expensive.”

High cost for clean font implementation



The year 2021, marked by the water crisis, also had the greatest expansion of wind generation recorded in the country. The wind power plants accounted for 3,694.32 MW of installed power, a mark that surpassed the 2014 record of 2,786 MW released by Aneel. However, currently, this energy matrix represents only 11.59% of Brazil’s power.

Eduardo Araken, CFO of Grupo Energia, an engineering company that develops sustainable energy generation projects, says that the cost of developing a wind farm is high. In addition, he estimates that, from paper to full operation, it takes at least five years.

“With the population increasing and the greater use of electronic equipment, the demand for energy will rise. The cost will certainly go up too, leaving inflation”, says Araken: “The system will pay for the implementation of these renewable sources and, at the same time, will be subject to the extra cost of thermals.”

Insper finance professor Alexandre Chaia sees it on the other hand:

“In addition to reducing the energy bottleneck, it generates a series of investments that impact the economy and can move the GDP.”

Time-limited grants

In early January, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a bill that sets deadlines for ending subsidies to those who produce their own energy, in most cases through solar panels installed in homes or condominiums. The proposal maintains exemption from sector charges until 2045 for those who already have the structures installed and establishes gradual charges for new customers. The transfer starts at 15% in 2023 and reaches 100% in 2029. Therefore, the director of L8 Energy, Guilherme Nagamine, believes that there will be a race for the product this year.

“It will be like a store sale. Customers will run to take advantage of the offer, but then interest will decrease”, he suggests.

Rodrigo Freire, CEO of the platform that delivers solar energy Holu, says that it is necessary to think about the long-term economy, since the plates last 30 years:

“Compare spending BRL 500,000 on electricity bills, against BRL 50,000 on plates. And this amount can still be paid through financing. of 95% of the expenses with electric energy.”

And adds:

“We are going to see more and more roofs covered by solar panels, even more so that some municipalities have started to offer the green IPTU, in which there are discounts for those who produce their own energy.”