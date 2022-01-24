Residents are surprised by colorful clouds in the sky of Goiás; video | Goiás

Rescuing an almost “forgotten” activity amid so many screens and distractions, some people from Goiás looked at the sky late Saturday afternoon (22) and were presented with an unusual phenomenon. They recorded colored clouds in Itaguari, in northwest Goiás, and Barro Alto, in the center of the state.

Far from being an illusion, they are documented by meteorology as iridescent clouds. Manager of the Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Information of the State of Goiás (Cimehgo), André Amorim explained that they are “relatively rare”.

“This phenomenon happens with thin clouds, such as cirrucumulos. The sun’s rays pass through their tiny ice crystals and the light ‘splits’. It’s as if they were lit up, gaining that glow”, he described.

Also according to him, all clouds have ice crystals, but when they are too dense, the sun’s rays cannot penetrate in the same way. André also said that the phenomenon also depends a little on the position of the cloud, which is usually quite high.

One of those privileged with this view was the farmer André Luiz Procópio. He said he was making corn silage when he looked up at the sky and marveled at the phenomenon.

“At the time, I was surprised to see that cloud colored like that. I thought it was really beautiful,” he said.

Teacher Nêuda Mendes, who lives in Barro Alto, was arriving at her mother-in-law’s house when she got the surprise. She didn’t think twice and called the whole family to share the moment.

“We were delighted! I ran into the house to tell my mother-in-law, husband, brothers-in-law, nephews. Some went out into the street with me and we were admiring the perfect show that lasted about 15 minutes. Then the cloud began to dissolve and lost its tone”, he recalled.

