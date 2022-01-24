Review How I Met Your Father | Reboot starts fun and full of expectations

When analyzing something, it is important to reflect on whether that product fulfills its proposed objectives well. When How I Met Your Father was announced, the sitcom promised to offer a comedy with doses of romance about a group of friends in bustling New York City looking for at least one reason that they still believe in love. All this mixed with the everyday situations of a young adult: financial, family, social and employment problems.

We have already seen this recipe in many other productions, whether in friends or in the series that originates the reboot: How I Met Your Mother. In the end, sitcoms unintentionally throw all the responsibility for their success on their cast’s humorous abilities and dynamics between them.

So, thinking about it, it’s valid to say that the new version of the comedy series is still in its infancy. However, evaluating just one or two episodes to really say if something is good sounds a little unfair in the face of something with so much potential.

Anyone who grew up following Disney Channel comedy series and is now in her early 20s knows that Hilary Duff is returning to a place of great affection and safety because of Lizzie McGuire, a closed channel show that served as a lever for her career as an actress.

Other names like Chris Lowell and Francia Raisa also return to television activities, although this is the first time that the stars of Private Practice and The Secret Life of an American Teenager, respectively, include comedy in their resumes.

New version of the comedy series gains female prominence (Image: Disclosure / Hulu)

However, it is valid to say that How I Met Your Mother rather fulfills its goal of bringing a youthful dynamic looking for romance in the city that never sleeps to the screen. In the first episode, we meet young Sophie (Duff) exactly as every New Yorker’s life collides with another: on the run.

New story, new dynamics

As in the original series, we are introduced to the story with the older version of Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, despite the very high technology that surrounds us today.

The friendships and performances among the cast work well in front of the camera and it’s clear to see how some feel quite comfortable in their roles. Of course, there’s still a lot to polish: the timing of some jokes or even certain jokes that sound bland. The impression it gives is that the series still has a lot to offer and a lot of history to be explored.

How I Met Your Father featured a two-episode special premiere (Image: Handout/Hulu)

It is clear that everything that involves How I Met Your Father is made with great care even by those who do not appear on screen: the reboot, despite taking place in the same universe as the original, does not attempt to be or mimic the story that Ted, Marshall, Lily, Robin and Barney created.

This is clear from the pilot, although there are certain similarities with the first material: the bar that serves as the “point” of the group or the best friend who proposes to his girlfriend in the very first episode. These characteristics, although similar, do not interfere with the plot that follows, nor do they leave the impression of a lack of creativity on the part of the creators of the comedy.

In How I Met Your Father, we see the current world of dating apps, texting and lots of technology (Image: Handout / Hulu)

Other elements and characteristics that can refer to the original series are introduced in a very fluid, natural way and, consequently, with great affection in the plot. The end of the first episode is a heartwarming for fans and, by all indications, much more is to come.

It has potential, but you need to know how to use it

The second chapter of the comedy loses its breath a little — given the amount of emotion that the pilot gushes into the audience, it is natural for the plot to “take this hold”. It is valid to observe and follow and explore with the cast and producers the real direction of the story, which is full of good intentions.

How I Met Your Father has enough potential, audience and fame to mark the comedy of the 2020s. However, given that the first reviews of the show were negative and there is a certain urgency and impatience of the industry for a warm reception, the future of the production ends up being a little uncertain.

The vote here is that HIMYF be taken exactly where it was planned for you, because there is certainly much more to come.

Season one will have 10 episodes in all, with no news yet on the show’s future (Image: Handout/Hulu)

How I Met Your Father arrives on Star+ on March 9, 2021. How I Met Your Mother is available in the catalogs of Globoplay, Star+ and Prime Video.