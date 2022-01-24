Riddler attacks in never-before-seen scene from The Batman; Look

Warner Bros. released an ad (or clip) that is almost a complete scene from The Batman. A mess, hatched by the Riddler, is shown at a funeral.

This is a never-before-seen scene, although some parts of it had already been shown in the trailers. Fans were surprised by the scene, as it makes quite clear what style of suspense The Batman will have.

At this point in marketing, it is common for Warner Bros. show slightly more revealing scenes from the feature film. There are no heavy spoilers on this one in particular, but think twice before watching the new content if you want to be completely blown away at the cinema.

Check out the never-before-seen scene from The Batman below.

Batman vs Riddler

In The Batman, the Dark Knight must use his detective skills to solve the case of a serial killer known as the Riddler. The villain is played by Paul Dano.

In his new film version, Riddler is recast as a sadistic killer, but one who is still obsessed with riddles. As in Saw, the character tortures his victims with traps.

Evidently, this is a very different approach to what fans saw in Batman Forever, which had Jim Carrey as Riddler. This feature also introduced Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves. He worked on the Planet of the Apes trilogy.

The Batman is expected to be the start of a new trilogy, with Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne. The idea is to show an evolution of the character like we’ve never seen before.

The Batman hits theaters on March 3, 2022.