Rise of the extreme right threatens government formation in Portugal

LISBON – Portugal performs on the 30th early legislative elections to renew the Assembly of the Republic, made up of 230 deputies – a stage that precedes the appointment of the prime minister. Research indicates an undefined scenario. For the first time, the extreme right appears well positioned, with chances to expand its bench, threatening the socialist coalition.

According to polls, the competition will be fierce between the Socialist Party (PS), of the center-left, and the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), of the center-right – probably without anyone getting a majority. “We are questioning the formation of the new government”, admits political scientist António Costa Pinto, from the University of Lisbon.

The novelty is Chega, a right-wing populist party, which can go from one deputy to seven, according to projections cited by Costa Pinto. PS campaign sources estimate that the party can elect more than a dozen parliamentarians.

“It is unlikely that the populist radical right will be called upon to form the government. The PSD has repeated that it would not do that. But, if Chega comes out as a third party, he could be indispensable for the right to govern”, said Costa Pinto. “The big problem is that these elections took Portuguese society by surprise.”

The surprise was the dissolution of Parliament, in November 2021, determined by the president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (PSD), after the prime minister, António Costa (PS), failed to approve his proposal for the execution of public accounts, something that had not occurred since democratization in 1974.

The socialist cabinet collapsed over budget disagreements. For the left, what the prime minister planned to spend on social programs was insufficient. For the conservative and liberal right, he wanted to spend too much. The stalemate provoked the anticipation of the elections.

Socialists lead the way, but with no sign of winning a majority in Parliament. Costa’s main goal is to enforce the rejected budget, which increases the minimum wage and pensions, in addition to reinforcing the cash of the National Health System (SNS), equivalent to Brazil’s SUS.

His campaign strategy of blaming his former partners for the crisis could shrink the vote for the Bloco de Esquerda (BE) and the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) – increasing the chances of liberals and radical right-wing populists such as Chega.

In second place in the polls, very close to the PS, appears the PSD, led by Rui Rio – which could receive the task of forming the government from the hands of President Marcelo, his co-religionist. Analysts doubt whether the socialist coalition, which was renamed Geringonça, in 2015, is able to overcome the exchange of accusations between Costa and former allies. Professor Costa Pinto, however, does not rule out an agreement between PS and PSD.

The instability picture is further reinforced by the fact that the polls got the result wrong in the last municipal elections in Lisbon, giving victory to the PS, when the polls gave victory to the PSD, in September.

As if the budget crisis were not enough, politics in Portugal is also agitated by the brutal dissemination of the Ômicron variant. Despite knowing for more than two months that the elections would be held in January, the government has not prepared a voting scheme to reduce the risks of contagion.

It was only in the last week that the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced a protocol on how infected voters will be able to vote: with a surgical or high-protection mask, preferably between 6 pm and 7 pm. According to the DGS, 600,000 Portuguese are currently confined to their homes.

The government’s decision to release the vote of those infected at specific times was considered a risk and contested by doctors, who say that crossing with healthy people will be inevitable. Health professionals require, in addition to a different time, separate polling places.