Rodrigo embarrasses his sponsor at Almoço do Anjo; understand · TV news

Rodrigo Mussi was embarrassed at the first Lunch of the Angel of BBB 22. This year, the privilege is sponsored by the 99 app, but the brother mentioned Uber during the event that took place this Sunday (23). The service is a direct competitor of Globo’s reality show sponsor.

After winning the Superprova and receiving the angel necklace, the commercial manager was entitled to a special lunch with messages from the family and a menu chosen by him. He also invited Lucas Bisolli, Laís Caldas and Natália Deodato to enjoy the perk.

Before seeing the family, Rodrigo sat in the car seat of the Almoço do Anjo scenario and made the slip. “Look, come on, get our Uber already” , he said. Then he tried to correct the mistake and put his hands to his head.

The brother’s faux pas did not go unnoticed by viewers, and the manager’s name made it to Twitter’s Trending Topics. “Boninho must be angry”, joked the follower Thiago.

“The all-enveloped parade of 99, and Rodrigo Uber has arrived”, recalled Vini Bernardo’s profile. “Soon you will be asking if it was very wrong to have the name wrong and saying that you want to learn”, joked the internet user Ximy Stark, about his brother’s habit of questioning other participants on issues he makes mistakes.

Check out Rodrigo’s gaffe video: