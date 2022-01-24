Rodrigo’s team worried about rejection: “The challenge is much bigger”

Rodrigo Mussi’s attitudes during BBB22 have been talking about the networks. In addition to being seen as arrogant by many netizens, the brother accumulates attitudes considered inconvenient, which already worry the player’s team. The revelation was made in the early hours of this Sunday (23/01), during Space do Muka, on Twitter. “The challenge is much bigger than we imagined”, said one of the administrators of the participant’s profiles on social networks.

During the first BBB22 party, also in the early hours of Sunday (23/01), the brother again had behaviors questioned by the public. At one point, Rodrigo seemed to try to force a kiss on Barbara, who refused the onslaught. Afterwards, he also tried to dance with his sister, who again rejected him. At that moment, Rodrigo cursed the gaúcha: “Bárbara, we’re in Big Brother damn it, do you want to sleep? Go take it in the ass”. In another moment criticized on the web, the brother hugged Natália and seemed to try to put his hand on the sister’s ass, who walked away.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Rodrigo Mussi, 36, is a model, administrator and commercial manager at a multinational. Born in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, the young man is a promise on the reality show Big Brother BrasilPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (8) Rodrigo grew up in a troubled home. At age 8, he saw his parents separate. Then he moved in with his mother, who kicked him out of the house when he was 12 years old.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (1) With nowhere to go, the model went to live with her father. Upon reaching the age of majority, however, he saw history repeat itself when he was also expelled from his parent’s house. Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (11) Rodrigo had to fend for himself at the age of 18. Thanks to an internship he was doing at the time, he was able to pay rent and then entered the business school.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (5) At 21, he became the youngest manager in Brazil at the bank where he worked. During this period, he was very close to his paternal grandmother.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (2) Just before turning 30, Rodrigo’s father came to him regretting having abandoned him. In an interview with Gshow, the administrator revealed that it was the last time he saw the parentPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22 “He started to get back together and asked me out, apologized to me, which took me by surprise. That day, I decided to follow him home by car. I saw him hit, I ran away, but he died in my lap,” said Mussi.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (9) After the death of his father, Rodrigo moved to Australia, where he worked as a bricklayer, dishwasher, bartender and, after being discovered by scouts, he also worked as a model. Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (7) In the land of kangaroos, he fell in love with a Brazilian and got married. The relationship did not work out and the model returned to Brazil with nothing. Here, he participated in a selection process in a pharmaceutical industry, was approved and fulfilled his dream of working in a multinationalPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (3) When things looked better, the brother suffered a great loss. With Covid, Rodrigo’s grandmother died. Today, the model only has contact with the brothersPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (4) Despite his history, the paulista says he is a happy, cheerful person who likes a good party.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (6) After being chosen to integrate the participants of the most watched house in Brazil, Rodrigo promised to use all his determination to win the award.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (12) On social media, the model already has a famous fan. In addition, he has already received a message from nothing more and nothing less than Anitta. In a tweet, the singer declared “to be in love”, asked the paulista “not to disappoint” and said that she will wait for him at the door of Estúdio Globo.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (10) On Instagram, the member of the popcorn group already has more than half a million followersPlayback / Instagram 0

Before the party, the commercial manager also caused discomfort when he said that Brunna Gonçalves was a “friend” of Ludmilla. The speech even provoked a statement from the singer’s mother.

During the week, Rodrigo had already aroused many controversies. He used the pejorative term “traveco” during conversation with Eliezer. It was heavily criticized – especially outside the most guarded house in Brazil. In addition, it also provoked uncomfortable conversations about blackness and gender issues with fellow prisoners.

One of the reasons that make the team believe that the brother is under pressure is the arrival of the new members of the Camarote. “I think he started in a very good game, but after the cabins entered, the pressure he put on himself increased a lot”, reported one of the administrators of Rodrigo’s profile during the Space do Muka.

The brother will escape unscathed from this Sunday’s first wall formation (23/1) after winning the super race and staying with the autoimmune angel. However, Rodrigo has become one of the targets of the public and his stay on reality may have his days numbered.

