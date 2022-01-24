Rumor: Apple ‘hunting’ Xbox engineers to potentially make a video game console

Here’s a crazy rumor to start the week! It was mentioned by Jez Corden, a reporter for Windows Central, in the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast that the Apple may be “hunting” Xbox engineers to make your own game console.

Jez says he’s been hearing this for a while, although he admits the source of the information isn’t the best (he doesn’t have any concrete details or proof) and even if it’s true, he doesn’t know if Apple is still pursuing the idea:

“I’ve heard for a while that Apple has been hunting Xbox engineers to make their own console. I’ve heard it for a long time, that Apple was exploring making a video game console. And I don’t know if it’s going to be a VR game, or a metaverse thing, or something…” “I don’t know if this will come to fruition, I don’t know if they’ve canceled it yet, because Apple explores a ton of stuff… documents, I don’t have photographs, but it’s just something I heard.”

Would an Apple console at this stage make sense? Hard to say. Their devices are heavily used for gaming, especially iPhones and iPads, so a console could be an overlay whose success wouldn’t be guaranteed. Anyway, given the constant expansion of the video game market and the new technologies coming, a dedicated hardware could make sense, at least to give privileged access to all the services related to the company’s video games.

We’ll have to wait and see if anything happens, but it’s certainly one of the most intriguing rumors we’ve seen recently.

Do you think Apple will create its own video game console? Give us your opinion below.